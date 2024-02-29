What is the viral ‘Dune 2’ popcorn bucket & why is everyone horny for it?

What the f*ck are you doing Dune with that popcorn bucket?!

ICYMI: Dune: Part Two finally hits theaters this weekend, after a nearly five month delay due to last year’s Hollywood strikes.

The sci-fi epic is director Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to 2021’s Dune, continuing the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he teams up with the Fremen people –– including young warrior Chani (Zendaya) –– to fight for the future of desert planet Arrakis.

The movie has already given us plenty to discuss –– from Josh Brolin’s homoerotic poem for Timmy, to Zendaya and Law Roach masterminding the most jaw-dropping red-carpet lewks.

(An energy Chalamet came close to matching when they twinned in Juun.J boiler suits for a Seoul press conference.)

Still, there’s no denying the film’s biggest breakout performance.

It’s not from new cast members Florence Pugh or Austin Butler.

Nor is it Thierry Mugler’s 1995 metallic robot suit, resurrected by Zendaya for the film’s world premiere. (Easily second place though.)

It’s the Dune: Part Two sandworm popcorn bucket vessel. Which looks, frankly, like a butthole.

Take a leap and clasp on to your own #Dune: Part Two sandworm ? collectible, complete with large popcorn! Get ? and grab yours today. https://t.co/44l7y6HGXt pic.twitter.com/4afMAbp7vO — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) February 29, 2024

Yep, that’s a real thing!

The collectible tin (which comes with popcorn and goes for $25 at AMC Theatres) is supposed to recreate the mouth of the series’ sandworm, with a ring of sharp teeth.

But after photos leaked on the internet a few months ago, social media quickly pointed out its resemblance to a sex toy.

And the horny trolling has not stopped since.

Did a gay create this popcorn bucket for Dune Part 2 ? ?? pic.twitter.com/0pGM8QAaEM — Terry Hague (@TezzaBelle88) January 26, 2024

Me whenever I see someone at the theater with the DUNE popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/MrM5vVeHTr — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) February 26, 2024

Transfems, DO NOT FUCK the Dune popcorn bucket!! — sassy fem Amy ? (@Amy4KY) February 26, 2024

Saw some guy bring the Dune 2 popcorn bucket into a Film at Lincoln Center screening tonight and when I asked him why he responded, “buddy, I’m already addicted to fucking this thing” — Michael Mann Facts (@MannFacts) February 27, 2024

This is exactly why every design team needs a LGBTQ+ person on staff!

You’d think after the initial online reaction, AMC Theatres might have tried to pivot.

But quite the opposite. In fact, an in-app advertisement for the bucket invites moviegoers to “Dive Deeper,” and be “Careful What Lies Beneath the Sand.”

(Although competing theater chain Regal opted for a lidless and much less f*ckable collectible.)

Who in the marketing team watched that one gay porn and thought this is what the dune 2 popcorn should look like https://t.co/VRtFozuMfK — Silam (@silamsiva) January 26, 2024

gay men do NOT know how to use the dune popcorn bucket pic.twitter.com/LEjTFVvjDl — arabella ishtar (@mccarabella) February 13, 2024

and so the race for first twitter gay to fuck the dune popcorn bucket begins https://t.co/BWjrgXotfi — Luis? (@LaMickiMinjaj) January 26, 2024

already seen 3 guys jerking off w the dune popcorn bucket #boring pic.twitter.com/l8JoMTQImD — princess of fanduelia (@guypostings) February 23, 2024

he stopped calling me ever since he got the Dune popcorn bucket :/ pic.twitter.com/gwqUozlx4V — j:drive ? (@jlaltrelli) February 26, 2024

Even the movie’s director was puzzled by the bucket’s, uh, suggestive appearance.

“When I saw it, I went, ‘Hooooly smokes’,” Villeneuve told New York Times.

“What the f*ck!? At the same time, it’s created a lot of fun online. So maybe it’s a positive? It’s some kind of … impressive design.”

On the other hand, Chalamet had some sympathy for whoever created the, ahem, souvenir.

“I can’t tell if someone is at home right now going, ‘My design worked perfectly and everyone’s talking about it,’ or if someone’s brutally offended by the response,” the Call Me By Your Name actor explained.

The viral reaction even got the writers of Saturday Night Live fired up.

On a recent episode hosted by Ayo Edebiri, the Bottoms star and cast members like Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernández performed a song about its sexual allure. (“Can’t wait to see Dune 2 / Eating popcorn out of my bucket / Then I’ll take it home and f*ck it,” they sing.)

Still, as ridiculous as the whole thing is, you must admit it’s way hotter cooler than whatever the hell Cinemark is touting for the new Ghostbusters movie.

Wait till Gay Twitter gets its hands on that!

Nevertheless, if sexy collectibles and other worldly epics aren’t your thing, we’ve got more good news.

This weekend, AMC is debuting three new ads starring Nicole Kidman, following the success of their purely camp moviegoing campaign.

See, there’s something for everyone! Now, to go secure our own bucket….

amc gave the boys the dune popcorn bucket and gives the girls and gays nicole kidman https://t.co/2Ii6H3Hxqb — jaylinran (@wndanct) February 29, 2024