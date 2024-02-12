Josh Brolin’s homoerotic ode to Timothée Chalamet will leave you with so many questions

Image Credit: Getty Images

Whether he’s flaunting gender-bending fashion on the red carpet, charming the pants off folks in interviews, or giving stellar performances in films big and small, we’re all kind of obsessed with Timothée Chalamet these days.

(The fact that he turned a musical Willy Wonka prequel nobody asked for into a nearly $600 million-grossing movie? That’s a movie star right there!)

Hell, even his colleagues are obsessed with him. Case in point: Chalamet’s Dune series co-star Josh Brolin, who’s apparently so beguiled by the blockbuster boy wonder that he wrote a homoerotic poem in his honor.

Yes, really! See it for yourself:

Josh Brolin’s poem for Timothée Chalamet on the set of ‘DUNE 2’. pic.twitter.com/XlsWMh1scU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 10, 2024

To be fair, Brolin seems be reflecting on his own mortality in the (perfectly structured) face of the future of Hollywood. The 56-year-old actor—whose birthday is today, by the way!—grew up in front of the camera, and can’t help but feel like time is slipping by while working opposite the floppy-haired phenom.

But, dude, the phrasing here? “Youth-laden eyes,” “lips of certain poetry”? Chalamet’s crush-worthy looks have clearly got his co-star feeling some type of way.

Don’t get us wrong, he holds our gaze, too; we just didn’t expect this from an actor known for playing tough-talking heroes and baddies like Brolin.

And what, pray tell, is he alluding to in that last part? “Something in me tells me you are going to offer me something.” What on Earth Arrakis is going on on that Dune set? “For now, I’m not sure it’s going to be something I want anymore.” So… just puzzling this out: Does that mean Brolin did want a piece of Chalamet at one point in time?

Whatever it is he’s alluding to, Gay Twitter™ is having a field day with this one:

Zoomer twinks Josh Brolin

?

Timothee Chalamet causing a

gay awakening in you — Clint Worthington (@clintworthing) February 11, 2024

josh brolin with timothee chalamet in the break room pic.twitter.com/VdZ8O1SQs4 — ethan (@ethanshumjr) February 10, 2024

I for one love that Josh Brolin writes gay little poems for his coworkers https://t.co/6WwguhRrZ2 — arvo färt (@arvofart) February 10, 2024

Everyone in the world is making fun of Josh Brolin's homoerotic poem but every Greek man on earth has a tear in his eye — ?egalith (@Psychic_Driving) February 11, 2024

josh brolin after doing 2 movies w timothee chalamet pic.twitter.com/XmQuwXLGRw — ashley (@paulatreideez) February 11, 2024

Apparently this ogling ode is part of a collection of work from the set of Dune and the upcoming Dune 2 which will be compiled into a new book called Dune: Exposures, which will feature original photography from franchise cinematographer Greig Fraser and–yup!—even more of Brolin’s “vivid, poignant writing.”

So are even more oddly thirsty poems about Chalamet to come? Or, perhaps, the whole Dune cast—from Zendaya to Austin Butler to Charlotte Rampling—gets their own dedicated tribute courtesy of Brolin. We’ll find out soon when Exposures hits shelves on February 13.

Funny enough, this isn’t even the first homoerotic promotional tie-in for the new Dune movie. Recently, it was unveiled that AMC Theaters would carry limited edition popcorn buckets meant to look like the gaping mouths of the series iconic sand worms (the Shai-Hulud if you’re nasty).

Instead, they just looked an awful lot like sex toys. SNL even had a recent music video sketch about losing your virginity to the Dune popcorn buckets and, when asked about the peculiar promo, Brolin himself said he wouldn’t be sticking his hand in there.

Oh, sure, you say that, Josh, but what are you writing about these things in your private poetry journal?

But we don’t mean to sound too harsh about Brolin’s poetry or his esoteric obsession with Chalamet (maybe he’s the one secretly running that wild Club Chalamet fan account). After all, the former Goonies star has grown up to be quite the daddy, and he’s not shy about showing off on Instagram.

We’ll leave you with a few of his thirstiest shots—the ones that have us thinking: Maybe Brolin held Chalamet’s gaze, too!