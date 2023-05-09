George Santos whines that CSPAN is “boring”, says he wants to make politics more “entertaining”

Rep. George Santos (Photo: US Gov.)

Scandal-hit GOP Rep. George Santos has suggested politics is “boring” and that he can’t stand to watch C-SPAN. The 34-year-old fabulist and out-gay lawmaker sees it as part of his duty to make it more “entertaining”.

His comments came in an interview in which he discussed his reasons for introducing the “Minaj Act” (HR 2631). Its official name is the Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement (MINAJ) Act of 2023.

The legislation, which has attracted no co-sponsors, establishes a development period for new vaccines to generate public confidence. It wants “to prohibit the Federal Government from imposing any mandate requiring an individual to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for marketing for at least 10 years.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj famously held off getting the Covid vaccine as she said someone she knew had it and their testicles swelled up (not a known side effect related to the vaccines).

“Pop culture meets politics”

Santos was asked about the legislation by CBS reporter Marcia Kramer on The Point on Sunday.

“So the MINAJ Act is a medical freedom bill. It was a creative way… here’s how politics works. Politics is boring,” Santos said.

“Who’s Minaj? Is it…?” Kramer asked.

“Nicki Minaj,” Santos clarified.

“That’s who I thought,” Kramer said. “So why are you naming a bill after [Nicki Minaj]?”

“Well, she was very pro-choice on the vaccine situation and didn’t like the mandates of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Santos said, “and the reason I named the bill with some nuance there was simply to make sure that we can get pop culture meets politics and we can harness the energy of a younger generation which necessarily doesn’t enjoy politics or layman people who don’t pay attention to politics and say, oh, politics doesn’t matter, but then you put some pop culture reference in there and you’re opening the doors to politics to a whole new window of people.”

Kramer pushed back, saying, “It sounds again like you’re doing your notoriety thing…”

“I’m trying to bring more engagement into public policy. Isn’t that a good thing, though?” argued Santos. “You make it entertaining, Marcia, so people can bear to watch C-SPAN because it is boring … I cannot bear to watch C-SPAN, I’ll answer that question.”

“Stupid, stupid, stupid”

Kramer pushed Santos about lying on his résumé. She asked if it was an intentional strategy to inflate his standing in Congress.

“No strategy whatsoever, just stupid, stupid, stupid decision,” Santos replied. “Like every human, I made a mistake, now I’m just paying the consequences.”

“Now, there is a benefit to it, there’s always an upside to everything,” he added. “So now we just need to explore it for the greater good.”

Santos recently announced his intention to run for re-election in his New York district in 2024. He suggested to Kramer that he wishes to turn his notoriety to his advantage.

Whether he gets as far as the primary remains a moot point. Just as we were going to press, CNN broke the news that Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Santos. The charges are currently under seal and neither the Justice Department, FBI or Santos have confirmed what they might be.

“Miss Devolder”

At the end of the interview, Kramer asked Santos if he had a favorite joke of the many that have been made at his expense.

Santos said he had been amused by one on Saturday Night Live that had utilized one of his beloved pop culture references. Bowen Yang played Santos. Folding his hands, Yang introduced himself as “George Santos…. or Miss Devolder if you’re nasty.”

“I thought that was funny,” laughed Santos. “So in the office, we always joke around. If I’m in a mood, if I’m angry … they’re like, ‘Oh boy, Miss Devolder is in town today!””