Get an early peek at Dylan O’Brien—and his bulging biceps—in queer sex worker drama ‘Ponyboi’

Internet crush Dylan O’Brien’s been sporting a striking new look lately, and we were thrilled to hear it’s for an upcoming movie described as a “queer sex worker drama.”

The film’s called Ponyboi, adapted from a thriller 2019 short film of the same name, and it comes from writer/star/co-director River Gallo.

Per the official synopsis, intersex runaway Ponyboi (Gallo) is just trying to make ends meet in New Jersey, working at a laundromat while hustling on the side. But after a chance run-in from an enigmatic man he recognizes from his dreams, Ponyboi realizes that maybe there’s a life for him beyond the streets after all.

Little is known about who will be playing who, but the film boasts one heck of an exciting cast. Joining Gallo are Victoria Pedretti (You, The Haunting Of Hill House), Indya Moore (Pose, Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions), and Keith William Richards, an actor who made a memorable (and terrifying) first impression in his film debut, Uncut Gems.

And then, of course, there’s O’Brien.

The star got his big break in MTV’s long-running supernatural series, Teen Wolf, and has since appeared in projects like The Internship, American Assassin, and The Maze Runner trilogy. While filming the final Maze Runner movie, O’Brien sustained a major injury that was said to have broken “most of the right side” of his face.

But, after facial reconstruction surgery and a prolonged recovery process, he gradually got back to work. The past year or so has been an especially big one for him, with Hulu’s dark comedy Not Okay, the mob thriller The Outfit, and—who could forget—the music video short film for Taylor Swift’s newly expanded (and 10 minute long) opus, “All Too Well.”

Fans of Teen Wolf will probably always remember him as the charming, boyish “Stiles,” which makes his tatted transformation for Ponyboi all the more shocking. When set photos started making their way across the internet, people couldn’t help but gasp—especially at those arms:

Since wrapping in late November, the Ponyboi cast and crew has shared plenty of other photos from set, including a jarring one showing O’Brien’s face covered in blood. So, yeah, this movie probably isn’t going to be a lighthearted romp. But that’s got us even more excited to see what these talented young stars can do with such heavy material.

The original short film, Ponyboi, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and was met with critical acclaim. Shortly thereafter, Gallo was named the recipient of the GLAAD Media Rising Star Award, further establishing them as one to look out for.

In a 2020 interview with Subvrt magazine, Gallo—who identifies as interest and used they/them pronouns—shared what inspired them to make Ponyboi:

“It began with my passionate yet complicated relationship with my home state New Jersey,” they shared. “New Jersey has always been my biggest muse, in that much of my trauma growing up intersex is rooted there. Most of life I dreamed of running away from New Jersey and all the painful memories I experienced there. As I got older and discovered my intersex identity, I began to appreciate and be grateful for what those experiences taught me.”

“I cultivated a reverence for that highway heaven and all the affliction and loneliness I had feeling like an outsider in my teen years,” Gallo continued. “However, being a misfit can be one’s greatest gift. If you survive and come to terms with your struggle, you realize that you had the power all along to change and to get what you want out of life.”

Ponyboi—co-directed by Esteban Arango (Blast Beast)—is awaiting an official release date announcement, but, given production has wrapped, could be hitting the festival circuit as soon as next fall. Stay tuned for more updates.