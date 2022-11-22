Colton Haynes teases the return of Jackson in the new ‘Teen Wolf’ movie and WOOF!

Is that a silver bullet in your pocket, or are you just excited about the upcoming return of Teen Wolf?

Back before MTV was wall-to-wall Ridiculousness and Catfish programming, it had a scripted hit on its hands with Teen Wolf, which ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. An adaptation of the Michael J. Fox comedy of the same name, the series took its rather goofy source material and gave it a decidedly darker, modern spin.

As with most teen-focused dramas, the show notably featured a gorgeous cast of up-and-coming actors, like future OnlyFans star Tyler Posey and future movie star Dylan O’Brien. Plus, it was one of our first introductions to gay heartthrob Colton Haynes, who remains a Queerty favorite to this day.

Well, now (most of) the wolf pack are returning for Teen Wolf: The Movie, slated to hit Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. And, sure, they’re not exactly teens anymore, but many of them were well into their twenties during the series’ original run anyway!

This week, we’ve got our first look at the film’s primary cast, suited up and ready for some supernatural action. Of course, it was Haynes’ post on Instagram—back as out, gay werewolf Jackson Whittemore—that first caught our attention. Seriously, how could scroll past that chiseled jawline and not stop to gawk?

In addition to Haynes, Paramount+ shared the first official photos from the film, as well as more fan-favorite character glamor shots, like Posey’s alpha wolf Scott McCall, Crystal Reed’s big return as hunter Allison Argent, and Dylan Sprayberry as Scott’s mentee, Liam Dunbar.

Here’s what we know of the plot thus far, via the official synopsis:

A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The feature was announced last year alongside a spin-off, Wolf Pack, which will star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro. Don’t be surprised if those faces turn up in Teen Wolf: The Movie, too, considering the new series is set to launch on Paramount+ the same day—that’s werewolf synergy, baby!

A moody teaser for the film was released over the summer, which you can watch below. But stay tuned, because a full trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie is sure to drop soon.

