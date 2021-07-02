Tyler Posey dishes on being sexually fluid, says “I’ve been with everybody under the sun”

Tyler Posey has never been shy when it comes to talking about his sexuality.

The Teen Wolf star/OnlyFans model first opened up about it last year in a video, saying he had “hooked up with guys before.”

“To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer’s yes,” Posey said in a video. “We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean. But never had sex.”

He added, however, that he has “been fu*ced with a strap on before,” in case anyone was wondering. But he stopped short of saying how he actually identified, leading many people to accuse him of “gay baiting.”

Now, in an interview with NME, Posey is reflecting on the response that video got and how his current partner helped him figure out his sexual identity.

“Someone asked if I’d been with men [as well as women], and I said yes,” he explained. “Since then there’s been this really loud person online–I’m pretty sure it’s only one person–and they’re trying to call me a ‘gay-baiter’: pretending to be gay to get money, essentially.”

But that’s not true because, well, he wasn’t pretending. He identifies queer.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun,” he said. “Right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too. She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess.”

Then, quickly correcting himself, he added, “No, not ‘I guess’. I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

Reflecting on his OnlyFans experience, which he’s scaled back on in recent months, Posey said it became “mentally draining” after a while, especially because people kept making requests that left him feeling “like an object”.

“Instead of just posting naked pictures, I’m really trying to show an insight to my life that I don’t do anywhere else,” he explained, adding that he’s “not a sex worker” but that he also doesn’t “want to take anything away from anyone who is.”

Here’s a video of Posey talking about his sexuality to Sirius XM’s Jason Ellis last year.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.