Gideon Glick dishes on ‘Maestro,’ getting in ballet shape, & the TV that made him want to pierce his nipples

Gideon Glick | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Star of stage and screen, Gideon Glick is having his “maestro moment” with his role in Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic that promises to be a big player this award season.

The Netflix film is largely focused on the the decades-long relationship between the acclaimed American conductor and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), but Glick makes an impression as Tommy Cothran, one of a handful of Bernstein’s male partners over the years.

Cothran was a notably private person and died of AIDS in 1987, so Glick didn’t have a ton of information to build his performance off of, but the Broadway veteran was already very familiar with the work of Bernstein himself, who famously wrote the score for the timeless musical West Side Story.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

In fact, Glick says that show was a “touchstone” for him as he followed his artistic passions and navigated a career in theater, starting with the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening—a role he moved to New York City for while still a senior in high school.

Bradley Cooper & Gideon Glick in ‘Maestro’ | Image Credit: Netflix

Since then, he’s racked up an impressive run of credits including his first starring role in the play Significant Other, Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird (playing a character modeled on author Harper lee’s childhood friend, Truman Capote), and the recent off-Broadway revival of Little Shop Of Horrors.

And then, of course, there are his film roles—from Ocean’s 8 to Marriage Story—and TV roles, appearing in everything from The Other Two to American Horror Story: NYC to The MArvelous Mrs. Maisel and the upcoming ballet drama, Étoile. Gideon Glick stays booked and busy!

So, we couldn’t let the year pass us by without talking to one of our favorite stars, inviting Glick to be the final guest of our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, the actor shares how he came out as a “bargaining tool” to be able to watch Queer As Folk, the fiery debates he had with Bradley Cooper on the set of Maestro, and how he found the perfectly gay name for his adorable puppy.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, theater, video game, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

The original American Queer As Folk. I was twelve, we didn’t haven’t Showtime, and I came out simply as a bargaining tool so that I could watch it. There was nothing like it at the time and it swung the gay doors wide open for me. When I told my mom that I wanted to get my nipples pierced and be a gogo boy, the doors might have swung a little too far open.

Congrats on your latest role in the absolutely gorgeous Maestro, a film all about the life and loves of Leonard Bernstein, who certainly looms large over the musical theater world. How familiar were you with his work prior to joining the film? What’s something you were surprised to learn about him?

Thank you! I was always familiar with his musical theater work. West Side Story is a touchstone for me. When doing research it was watching his Young People’s Concerts, however, that I fell in love with the man—the way he is able to communicate his passion for music is beautiful.

Do you have a favorite/funny/standout memory from set—working with Bradley Cooper and the cast & crew—that you can share?

There was one day on set when Bradley, Scott Ellis, and I were all debating ardently about who was more influential—Sondheim or Bernstein. And I thought, “F*ck, there can’t be many other movie sets where this conversation is happening…”

Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, & Carey Mulligan in ‘Maestro’ | Image Credit: Netflix

Your next project is the ballet drama Étoile from Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino, which we’re super excited about. We’re sure we can’t get into too many details yet, but what can you tell us about preparing for the role? What’s been the most challenging—or rewarding—part?

Being part of the writer’s room has been a life changing experience. Getting to witness and help Amy and Dan craft this show has been a gigantic leap for me as an artist. And my body really appreciates all the ballet and Pilates classes. Except for my hips.

You have an absolutely adorable dog named Truman Capuppy, which is just so, so brilliant. In what ways would you say he does (or doesn’t!) embodies the literary icon, Truman Capote himself?

Ha! Thank you! Well, he has a naturally sad resting face so we wanted to name him after a sad gay literary figure. Like Capote he’s smart, puckish, but also has a bite. (And strangely enough, we got him before I was ever even associated with To Kill A Mockingbird—kismet!)

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

Atreyu. His hair! It was fabulous.

Since it’s the holiday season and New Year’s Eve is upon us, do you have a favorite tradition from this time of year from rowing up that you still hold near and dear to your heart?

We’re Jews. It was Chinese food and going to the movies on Christmas. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

My dear friend Doron Langberg is an artist whose work (and process and all around person) I really admire. I love his fascination with the queer experience—it’s celebratory, sexy, and beautiful. He’s 38 and has a permanent piece in the Met. I could kvell for days.

Maestro is now streaming on Netflix. Scroll down below for a few more of our favorite shots from Glick’s Instagram: