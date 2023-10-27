Omar Apollo’s explicit nude portrait has finally been unleashed & we’re gonna need a minute

Photo Credit: Getty Images

In September, alt-pop star Omar Apollo announced the vinyl of his gorgeous new EP, Live For Me, would come in eye-popping packaging that featured a portrait of… well, his package.

Though Live For Me dropped earlier this month, the vinyl hadn’t yet shipped, so the public still hadn’t caught a glimpse of Apollo’s painted penis for themselves—talk about a c*ck tease!

But that all changed last night.

At a ticketed event held at the Museum of Modern Art’s PS1 contemporary art institute in Queens, Apollo hosted what was billed as an “immersive listening experience” for Live For Me, with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project.

As the singer-songwriter had been teasing online, it’s here that folks could get their first in-person look at the front and back of the EP’s art, featuring the “top” and “bottom” of his painted nude, respectively.

My dicks about to be in the MoMa if any of my friends wanna pull up text me — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 25, 2023

Joining Apollo at the event was artist Doran Langberg, the portraitist behind the revealing artwork who he calls a “superstar of our world.”

In a video shared to Twitter X by The Trevor Project’s Senior Vice President of Communications, Kevin Wong (who also gave permission to Queerty to share his photos from the event), Apollo and Langberg discussed the process of creating the Live For Me art, citing queer photographer Peter Hujar as inspiration.

“We go into [Langberg’s] studio—which I’ve already been in—like, hung out, talked, had a great time, connected,” Apollo told the attentive MoMa crowd. “Then we do the first painting, then I’m go, ‘Oh let’s go get a sandwich, get a lunch break. And then you decide afterwards if you still want to do the dick portrait.’”

“I could tell that you were nervous about it,” Langberg chimed in.

Photo Credit: Kevin Wong

“I was nervous about it,” admitted Apollo with a laugh. “Im a confident guy, don’t get me wrong, but I was nervous about it.”

“But also I could tell that you wanted to do it,” Langberg responded. “I was like, ‘How do I encourage this and make you feel comfortable?'”

Eventually, it sounds like Apollo was able to shake those nerves and do what needed to be done. “So, yeah, he paints form observation…,” he said, which was met with a loud roar of “wooOOOooo” from the crowd. “So it was exhilarating, I was like, ‘Whoa, what is happening?'”

Inevitably, images of Langberg’s uncensored art have found their way online, to the excitement of Apollo’s thirstiest fans. (You’ll have to click through if you want to see for yourself, in all its glory.)

Screenshot: X, @fashionfaguette

Reactions to Apollo’s pole portrait have been rolling in all morning:

to be that painter 🥺 — javier (@hornymxnboy) October 27, 2023

WAIIIIT MINUTE! HOLD AWN NOW pic.twitter.com/GzE2QHYCXH — JP (@jpfajardo617) October 27, 2023

Oh so that’s why Pedro was under his comments– pic.twitter.com/NTl4ctyr87 — Hoochie Poochie the Third (@DementedVoluptu) October 27, 2023

There’s been no word on whether or not Apollo’s new buddy Pedro Pascal was present last night to admire the art, but we hope he’s a fan of what he saw!