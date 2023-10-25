Pedro Pascal & Omar Apollo were spotted out together & Gay Twitter™ CANNOT behave

Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo have had Gay
From The Last of Us actor’s “very erotic” butt in A Strange Way of Life, to the “Evergreen” singer’s thirst traps, the discourse (and thirst) has been constant.
However, the biggest gag came today when the paparazzi caught the two internet kings hanging out in New York City. Together.
Honestly, this is our multiverse of madness.
Unfortunately, all we’ve got is a singular pic of the two hotties, but there is a lot to unpack.
First off, Pascal, 48, looks pretty peeved by the paps’ disruption, wearing a blue baseball cap, leather jacket, and tightly-fit black crewneck. On the other hand, Apollo looks momentarily oblivious, sporting a lilac cardigan and over-the-shoulder bag while holding an indiscernible can. (Is it a Celsius… or a White Claw… or one of those fancy filtered waters we can’t afford? The jury is out.)
Still, the biggest mystery is that Omar appears to be looking down at Pedro’s phone screen. Are they calling an Uber? Could they be browsing Yelp to find a hip lunch spot? Or, perhaps, might they be browsing their local Grindr grid? (A boy can dream, alright!)
That being said, we do know what brings Apollo to the Big Apple.
The 26-year-old is hosting an “immersive listening experience” for his latest EP Live for Me, in partnership with the MoMa on October 26 and 27. In addition to sharing his music, he’s also displaying that d*ck-pic album cover. (We love modern art!)
My dicks about to be in the MoMa if any of my friends wanna pull up text me— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 25, 2023
And while we will refrain from speculating on Pascal or Apollo’s personal lives, we can report that this pap pic is not their first public interaction.
Back in July, Pascal dropped a short and snappy “😍” in the comments after Apollo shared some trendy (and topless) pics from his photoshoot for Loewe’s Fall Winter 2023 men’s campaign.
Of course, the internet lost its mind over the seeming endorsement from our resident “cool, slutty daddy.”
That being said, the two stars are known for keeping some pretty famous company.
Pascal attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour alongside BFF Sarah Paulson, who captured some pretty iconic footage of his reaction (“I’m f*cking dying!”) and he’s notably FaceTime friends with Oscar Isaac. Plus, we’re still gagging from Papi Pascal getting in matronly drag alongside Bad Bunny last weekend on SNL.
On the other hand, Apollo was rumored to have been romantically attached to Frank Ocean and is seemingly Insta pals with the likes of Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, and Michael Cimino.
We may never know what brought Pascal and Apollo together on this fateful day. But we can guarantee that we’ll take every opportunity we get to talk about these Latino heartthrobs.
Check out some of the funniest reactions from social media below.
pedro and omar went shopping and now everyone’s talking about sex fantasies— Nomart Scrooge (@Nomartito) October 25, 2023
pedro and omar hanging out together omg????— ☆ (@anazmermaid) October 25, 2023
I’ll be the third pic.twitter.com/6h6vskinV7— Ian (@imaginebeingian) October 25, 2023
me and the 35 year old daddy I scored by pretending to like 90s eurodance pic.twitter.com/XfonQ3PC62— matt (@computer_gay) October 25, 2023
they can top me— sebas (@sebasneedy) October 25, 2023
omar apollo spotted with pedro pascal https://t.co/8XpiqMJTSK— ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) October 25, 2023
Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo on their way to do the Eiffel tower with me.— Gabriel Divina (@GabrielDivina2) October 25, 2023
I mean see the Eiffel tower* https://t.co/odcezrmkrO
And they were roommates— codes (@codesdy) October 25, 2023
Related:
Omar Apollo on how coming out inspired his new EP: “It was such an emotional part of my life”
Omar Apollo’s new EP “Live for Me” is out now.
8 Comments
Claytonisahobo
I don’t get the attraction of Pedro Pascal, but to each their own.
Donston
I guess he has a “masculine but sensitive daddy” thing. Idk. He doesn’t do much for me either. Then again, very few actors do much for me nowadays.
Man About Town
I’m with you. He continues to look like Johnny Depp on steroids. Yech!
Donston
Y’all are super inconsistent when it comes to when it’s okay to “speculate” and publish something about possible queer couplings.
bachy
Imagine trying to go on a date with someone new and having a million eyes scrutinizing, critiquing, publishing photos and making jokes about everything you did, said, wore.
dbmcvey
They’re not picking out china patterns.
Kangol2
Pedro Pascal is OK looking but Omar Apollo is hot! And gay and talented and so much more.
Jon in Canada
We constantly hear people say “leave so and so alone”, “It’s nobody’s business”, “let people live their lives”, shame they don’t mean it.
The Hypocrisy is grotesquely palpable.