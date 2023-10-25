Pedro Pascal & Omar Apollo were spotted out together & Gay Twitter™ CANNOT behave

Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo have had Gay Twitter X in a chokehold all year long.

From The Last of Us actor’s “very erotic” butt in A Strange Way of Life, to the “Evergreen” singer’s thirst traps, the discourse (and thirst) has been constant.

However, the biggest gag came today when the paparazzi caught the two internet kings hanging out in New York City. Together.

Honestly, this is our multiverse of madness.

Omar Apollo and Pedro Pascal spotted. https://t.co/eQqy1HDXqM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 25, 2023

Unfortunately, all we’ve got is a singular pic of the two hotties, but there is a lot to unpack.

First off, Pascal, 48, looks pretty peeved by the paps’ disruption, wearing a blue baseball cap, leather jacket, and tightly-fit black crewneck. On the other hand, Apollo looks momentarily oblivious, sporting a lilac cardigan and over-the-shoulder bag while holding an indiscernible can. (Is it a Celsius… or a White Claw… or one of those fancy filtered waters we can’t afford? The jury is out.)

Still, the biggest mystery is that Omar appears to be looking down at Pedro’s phone screen. Are they calling an Uber? Could they be browsing Yelp to find a hip lunch spot? Or, perhaps, might they be browsing their local Grindr grid? (A boy can dream, alright!)

That being said, we do know what brings Apollo to the Big Apple.

The 26-year-old is hosting an “immersive listening experience” for his latest EP Live for Me, in partnership with the MoMa on October 26 and 27. In addition to sharing his music, he’s also displaying that d*ck-pic album cover. (We love modern art!)

My dicks about to be in the MoMa if any of my friends wanna pull up text me — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 25, 2023

And while we will refrain from speculating on Pascal or Apollo’s personal lives, we can report that this pap pic is not their first public interaction.

Back in July, Pascal dropped a short and snappy “😍” in the comments after Apollo shared some trendy (and topless) pics from his photoshoot for Loewe’s Fall Winter 2023 men’s campaign.

Of course, the internet lost its mind over the seeming endorsement from our resident “cool, slutty daddy.”

That being said, the two stars are known for keeping some pretty famous company.

Pascal attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour alongside BFF Sarah Paulson, who captured some pretty iconic footage of his reaction (“I’m f*cking dying!”) and he’s notably FaceTime friends with Oscar Isaac. Plus, we’re still gagging from Papi Pascal getting in matronly drag alongside Bad Bunny last weekend on SNL.

On the other hand, Apollo was rumored to have been romantically attached to Frank Ocean and is seemingly Insta pals with the likes of Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, and Michael Cimino.

We may never know what brought Pascal and Apollo together on this fateful day. But we can guarantee that we’ll take every opportunity we get to talk about these Latino heartthrobs.

Check out some of the funniest reactions from social media below.

pedro and omar went shopping and now everyone’s talking about sex fantasies — Nomart Scrooge (@Nomartito) October 25, 2023

pedro and omar hanging out together omg???? — ☆ (@anazmermaid) October 25, 2023

me and the 35 year old daddy I scored by pretending to like 90s eurodance pic.twitter.com/XfonQ3PC62 — matt (@computer_gay) October 25, 2023

they can top me — sebas (@sebasneedy) October 25, 2023

omar apollo spotted with pedro pascal https://t.co/8XpiqMJTSK — ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) October 25, 2023

Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo on their way to do the Eiffel tower with me.



I mean see the Eiffel tower* https://t.co/odcezrmkrO — Gabriel Divina (@GabrielDivina2) October 25, 2023