Pedro Almodóvar knows that even just the sight of Pedro Pascal’s butt is “very erotic”

By
Pedro Almodóvar and the cast of ‘A Strange Way of Life’ at Cannes | Image Credit: Getty Images

I wanted to see if I could do a different kind of sexy. For example, [there’s a] moment where Ethan [Hawke] is doing his bowtie, and he’s staring at Pedro [Pascal]’s butt with the bed right in the background… that was very erotic!

I’ve shot many sex scenes in my career, mainly in the ’80s. I was much younger then. It was the beginning of my career and I needed to do that—we were talking about desire, about carnal knowledge. It was necessary.

[Now] I am much more interested in the nakedness of gazes and words—especially words that have never been heard in a Western before.

Queer Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar speaking to Independent about making his new gay Western short film A Strange Way Of Life erotic while not sexually explicit.

A Strange Way Of Life hits select theaters on October 4, and then expands wider on October 6.

