Pedro Pascal throws Omar Apollo some “cool, slutty daddy” affirmation & Gay Twitter™ is melting down

Omar Apollo’s legion of fans includes none other than everyone’s favorite father figure, Pedro Pascal.

The Grammy-nominated singer has been winning over audiences with his smooth R&B tracks and is furthering his appeal with a new fashion campaign that’s sure to cement his status as a style king.

Apollo stars in Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe’s new Fall Winter 2023 men’s campaign, which features the 26-year-old striking fierce poses in various stages of undress.

Whether lying on the floor topless underneath a brown blazer, rocking a lilac sweater and leather tote, or going shirtless in a pair of long underwear, Apollo has got his Zoolander game on lock.

Feast your eyes on the sizzling slideshow:

Lensed by fashion photographer David Sims, the photos stopped Apollo’s more than 800K followers dead in their tracks and also got the attention of the internet’s papi icon, Señor Pascal.

In fact, The Last of Us actor felt so enamored by the vision of Apollo’s impressive sartorial form that he not only liked the photos, but he was compelled enough to leave a very empathic comment.

The 48-year-old showed some serious love by replying to the slideshow with the heart eyes emoji. That is some “cool, slutty daddy” affirmation!

Pedro Pascal shows love to Omar Apollo’s new photoshoot for LOEWE’s 2023 Fall/Winter men’s campaign:



“?” pic.twitter.com/OSvfsykoE8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

Of course, the sight of one Latin heartthrob gushing over another definitely got a certain section of the internet salivating beyond measure.

As expected, Gay Twitter™ couldn’t help itself and was quick to send their thirsty two cents on this unexpected but completely acceptable friendly exchange.

We love Pedro supporting twinks 🥰😍 — Gus (@rambunctiousgus) July 20, 2023

pedro plz rummage thru my instagram next! 🥴 —(@tinytreestumps) July 20, 2023

I can top both — Cᴀʀᴛɪᴇʀ. (@CartiersSaint) July 20, 2023

Ohhh shoot your shot, Pedro. 🤭 — stephen (@xvnightshade) July 20, 2023

I need this couple to happen expeditiously — woodsoupbitch (@I_Am_Illyria) July 20, 2023

While fans hopes of seeing Apollo and Pascal become more than friends may be pure fantasy, the “Evergreen” singer previously disclosed why he may just be perfect boyfriend material.

“I’d rather be broken up with. I’m an empath — I feel too much of the other person,” he told the NY Times in May. “I don’t know, there’s something nice about sitting with sadness. I’ve been carrying it my whole life.”

For now, you can continue feeding into the shipping fandom with more hysterical reactions to Pascal’s endearing note to Apollo below:

They need to “collaborate” — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) July 20, 2023

HE LIKES TWINKSSSS NOOO — david (@davidceeballos) July 20, 2023

give me both and i’m going feral.. —(@_onlydxns) July 20, 2023

2 tops stand before me 😍 — Mîgùéł (@__Im_Alive__) July 20, 2023

he’s literally him but older — latrell (@divadadde) July 20, 2023

I wish I were Omar Apollo — erika hasn’t met taylor 💙🕛 (@taylorstanaf) July 20, 2023

My multiverse of madness — CARLOS (@ARJZONATEA) July 20, 2023

Not Pedro shooting his shot. — bess v. (@bessuvia) July 20, 2023

Shipping these two — tooth 💜💜💜 (@tooth4taylor) July 20, 2023

Latino kings 😍 — John Tree (@Pre8Pre) July 20, 2023

They look related lol — 👼🏽 (@bobabussy) July 20, 2023

When you and your babygirl friend join forces to maximize your combined babygirlness : —(@tisthedamnnino) July 20, 2023