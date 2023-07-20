daddy love

Pedro Pascal throws Omar Apollo some “cool, slutty daddy” affirmation & Gay Twitter™ is melting down

By
Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo’s legion of fans includes none other than everyone’s favorite father figure, Pedro Pascal.

The Grammy-nominated singer has been winning over audiences with his smooth R&B tracks and is furthering his appeal with a new fashion campaign that’s sure to cement his status as a style king.

Apollo stars in Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe’s new Fall Winter 2023 men’s campaign, which features the 26-year-old striking fierce poses in various stages of undress.

Whether lying on the floor topless underneath a brown blazer, rocking a lilac sweater and leather tote, or going shirtless in a pair of long underwear, Apollo has got his Zoolander game on lock.

Feast your eyes on the sizzling slideshow:

Lensed by fashion photographer David Sims, the photos stopped Apollo’s more than 800K followers dead in their tracks and also got the attention of the internet’s papi icon, Señor Pascal.

In fact, The Last of Us actor felt so enamored by the vision of Apollo’s impressive sartorial form that he not only liked the photos, but he was compelled enough to leave a very empathic comment.

The 48-year-old showed some serious love by replying to the slideshow with the heart eyes emoji. That is some “cool, slutty daddy” affirmation!

Of course, the sight of one Latin heartthrob gushing over another definitely got a certain section of the internet salivating beyond measure.

As expected, Gay Twitter™ couldn’t help itself and was quick to send their thirsty two cents on this unexpected but completely acceptable friendly exchange.

While fans hopes of seeing Apollo and Pascal become more than friends may be pure fantasy, the “Evergreen” singer previously disclosed why he may just be perfect boyfriend material.

“I’d rather be broken up with. I’m an empath — I feel too much of the other person,” he told the NY Times in May. “I don’t know, there’s something nice about sitting with sadness. I’ve been carrying it my whole life.”

For now, you can continue feeding into the shipping fandom with more hysterical reactions to Pascal’s endearing note to Apollo below:

