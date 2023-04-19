young papi

Pedro Pascal flashing his underwear in this throwback photo from his twink era is not to be missed

By
Pedro Pascal in a brown cardigan on the red carpet
credit: Shutterstock

There is no end to the amount of Pedro Pascal content waiting to be discovered and dissected by the thirsty masses.

Since starring on Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, fans have been salivating over every inch of the internet’s favorite “cool, slutty Daddy.”

Whether he’s giving good interview, hosting SNL, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, taking over the red carpet, displaying his buff biceps, or just rocking some smelly sneakers, Pascal, 48, is in his can-do-no-wrong era and we’re here for it!

Today’s unearthed artifact from The Pascal Archives™ finds our Latin heartthrob showing off his playful and youthful side from a 15-year-old throwback photo.

In the snap, Pascal sports a pouty grin while decked out in a fitted light purple t-shirt with his exposed American Apparel underwear poking out from the waistband of his Diesel jeans. 2008 is a vibe, y’all.

Things get a bit more chaotic when it comes to the accessories. In addition to a distressed white leather belt and a charcoal sweater hanging off his right arm, Pascal dons what appears to be a child’s red cowboy hat atop his trademark chestnut brown locks. We’ll never look at Woody from Toy Story the same again!

So was this photo from a casting session for an independent film? A modeling shoot for an upstart hipster fashion rag? Or just a hot up-and-coming actor being silly with his friends?

According to the photographer, Monique Carboni, the shoot occurred at a party following the closing of a theater production in NYC.

“Another super cute photo i shot of Pedro Pascal in 2008 … at a theater wrap party for THE NEW GROUP … we got into a huge fight that night because i was being too bossy,” she captioned the photo on Instagram. “All has been forgiven … i think?”

While we hope the two have mended any issues that may have arisen that evening, the byproduct of that fateful night has gotten the internet riled up in all the best ways.

The hunger for Pascal’s 33-year-old visage (his age in ’08) is palpable:

This isn’t the first time Pascal’s twink era has overtaken our social media feeds.

Back in February, a compilation clip of Pascal portraying an out and proud twentysomething man in Los Angeles on the 1999 MTV series Undressed went viral, and had Gen Z googling to find out what MTV is and how they can watch it.

Fans of Pascal’s current Daddy legend status will soon get to see him in all his cowboy ruggedness as his queer Western drama Strange Way of Life is set to premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

