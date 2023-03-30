arm candy

Pedro Pascal shows off his buff biceps in $1500 designer crop top and the internet is melting

Pedro Pascal wearing glasses on the red carpet
Pedro Pascal is coming for Harry Styles’ eclectic fashion king crown.

After securing his title as the internet’s favorite daddy, now The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star has furthered his rabid fanbase’s obsession with all things Pascal by proving he can look good in absolutely anything.

While he’s been channeling a hot college professor vibe at recent events and premieres with baggy cardigans, preppy ensembles, and those iconic huge spectacles, his latest fit takes things into a completely bizarre – and thirsty – new direction.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old Latin hunk turned heads by rocking up to a Merge Mansion Mobile Game party in an unfinished linen and seersucker vest/shirt contraption by Maison Margiela. Which can be yours for just under $1500!

The work-in-progress crop top would be hard to pull off for most mere mortals, but not for Papi Pascal, especially considering how perfectly it showcased his hard work doing curls at the gym. To quote Justin Bieber, “I love arm.”

From the shoulders to the biceps to the forearms, never has a stranger shirt so clandestinely revealed itself to be a true work of art. This is arm candy!

Whether a fan of the look or not, everyone agrees Pedro wore the hell out of it:

Pascal’s appearance at the Merge Mansion event comes as he’s appearing in new ads for the puzzle game. In the clips that have gone viral on YouTube, the actor plays a detective looking into the secrets of a family inside the gothic estate.

Watch Pascal with his buff biceps sadly covered in the Merge Mansion ad below:

Although The Last of Us recently finished its inaugural season on HBO Max, fans can still catch Pascal on the third season of The Mandalorian, as new episodes stream on Wednesdays on Disney+.

And in May, his highly-anticipated turn opposite Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s gay western drama Strange Way of Life will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the meantime, take a gander at more of Pascal’s best fashion fits: