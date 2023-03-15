We’ve reached the point where even Pedro Pascal’s sweaty, smelly shoes are flooding basements

credit: Shutterstock

The thirst for all things Pedro Pascal has reached a new and unprecedented level.

In addition to being christened the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy,” the 47-year-old actor has become everyone’s binge obsession after wrapping up the inaugural blockbuster first season of The Last of Us as the events of the The Mandalorian’s third continue to play out as we speak.

Throw in his staunch LGBTQ+ activism, Latin heartthrob good looks, and his charismatic interview skills, and it’s no wonder queers around the world have been thoroughly entranced during this peek Pascal era.

Another aspect of Pascal’s appeal has been how his fashion fits have made him an effortless red carpet standout. From premieres to TV appearances to the Oscars, the dude’s swagger is not only cool but also comes off as deceptively simple.

But now the yearning for all things Pascal has evolved to where even the mere the sight of him in the most basic accessories get the gays convulsing, salivating and thinking all sorts of unholy thoughts.

Internet's favourite daddy Pedro Pascal wears internet's favourite dad sneaker: https://t.co/Wno1s4Mt7j pic.twitter.com/wkjXOiaYxZ — British GQ (@BritishGQ) February 6, 2023

Recently, the Wonder Woman 1984 star set off a new seismic wave of thirst after being seen out and about wearing a pair of plain white tennis shoes. Your Chucks could never!

Since being spotted in the wild, not only have entire articles been written fawning over his Rothy RS01 Sneaker, but fans been unable to contain their earthly desires for the retro kicks, as well as, any and all of Pascal’s sweaty footwear.

Pedro Pascal's Retro Sneaker Is Required for Your Spring Wardrobe https://t.co/f8TG1P672d — MSN Lifestyle (@MSNLifestyle) February 27, 2023

While it’s true Pascal looks fantastic in pretty much anything that touches his body, the level of carnal craving for his smelly tennies, boots, and lace-ups have us concerned.

Whether it’s your thing or not, slip on your favorite kicks and take in the Pedro Pascal shoe-palozza below…

me after i steal pedro pascal’s running shoes pic.twitter.com/EFlWwKy0UH — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) February 23, 2023

Pedro Pascal could step on my white sneakers with those boots and I'd thank him pic.twitter.com/b2WZQwMNjq — elly | MANDO & TLOU SPOILERS ? (@wizardjarin) September 24, 2022

I want to be Pedro Pascal’s New Balance sneakers so he can wear me everytime — lex (@contradictrory) February 23, 2023

I would let Pedro Pascal inside me with his shoes on. https://t.co/bMx31hjmos — Daryl. (@DRYLETN) January 19, 2023

Pedro pascal wearing platform shoes… STEP ON ME — kam ? (@lunardjarin) December 1, 2020

PEDRO PASCAL CONFIRMED SHOES pic.twitter.com/2L0mC43RJM — amy ? (@anakinhowlett) December 12, 2020

what i would give to be PEDRO PASCAL CONFIRMED SHOES pic.twitter.com/xU7tp8dXrp — olga (@helmetlessdin) March 11, 2021

is pedro pascal wearing DAD SHOES with that nice red top on first we feast???? ? pic.twitter.com/enUkFa0Bp4 — mj (@irlbabyfish) March 12, 2023

did I really order these shoes so I could match with Pedro Pascal??



yes…? pic.twitter.com/1KHQgw1eV7 — jenna ?? (@seminerdist) February 21, 2021

#unbearableweightofmassivetalent is a delight and I could watch en entire movie of Nick Cage and Pedro Pascal trying on each other's shoes. pic.twitter.com/HAFvO3eV9V — Tom Silvestro (@tomsilvestro) April 23, 2022

OMG HIS SHOES? THE SHOES THAT ARE GIVING ME "MASQUERADE ON THE MOON SURFACE" EXTRAVAGANZA? THOSE SHOES? PEDRO PASCAL'S GLITTERY SHOES? https://t.co/f1Fe3NWLbL — space pirate ? @WCI (@pinkpabli) January 10, 2023

Pedro Pascal in platform shoes. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — syd ? (@y3ndys) December 1, 2020

all I’m saying is that if there were a large puddle and Pedro Pascal couldn’t get his shoes wet, I would lie down in the puddle so he could step on me to save his shoes. pic.twitter.com/QxZrIvmRRM — jenna ?? (@seminerdist) January 20, 2021

magic mike, except it’s just pedro pascal with silver hair and platform sneakers https://t.co/KyrfwJteuZ — carrie (@sleazehag) December 18, 2020

Can we just talk about when Pedro Pascal said “I’m average height. I’m 5,11 naked and 6ft with some good shoes” and he wasn’t joking ? — Roseph Met Joseph Quinn 3 Times!! (@Rosephquinn) February 3, 2023

pedro pascal wearing platform shoes is already a notice for my existence. i don’t really care if he’s never gonna notice me on twitter, that picture of him wearing platform is more than enough. — leia??: no longer active (@violetsmarjorie) December 1, 2020