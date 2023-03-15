We’ve reached the point where even Pedro Pascal’s sweaty, smelly shoes are flooding basements

The thirst for all things Pedro Pascal has reached a new and unprecedented level.
In addition to being christened the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy,” the 47-year-old actor has become everyone’s binge obsession after wrapping up the inaugural blockbuster first season of The Last of Us as the events of the The Mandalorian’s third continue to play out as we speak.
Throw in his staunch LGBTQ+ activism, Latin heartthrob good looks, and his charismatic interview skills, and it’s no wonder queers around the world have been thoroughly entranced during this peek Pascal era.
Another aspect of Pascal’s appeal has been how his fashion fits have made him an effortless red carpet standout. From premieres to TV appearances to the Oscars, the dude’s swagger is not only cool but also comes off as deceptively simple.
But now the yearning for all things Pascal has evolved to where even the mere the sight of him in the most basic accessories get the gays convulsing, salivating and thinking all sorts of unholy thoughts.
Recently, the Wonder Woman 1984 star set off a new seismic wave of thirst after being seen out and about wearing a pair of plain white tennis shoes. Your Chucks could never!
Since being spotted in the wild, not only have entire articles been written fawning over his Rothy RS01 Sneaker, but fans been unable to contain their earthly desires for the retro kicks, as well as, any and all of Pascal’s sweaty footwear.
While it’s true Pascal looks fantastic in pretty much anything that touches his body, the level of carnal craving for his smelly tennies, boots, and lace-ups have us concerned.
Whether it’s your thing or not, slip on your favorite kicks and take in the Pedro Pascal shoe-palozza below…
One Comment
bachy
Q-a: What makes a shoe a “Dad” shoe?
Q-b: Where did Pascal wear platform shoes? I even did a goog search and found zero photos of Pascal in platforms.