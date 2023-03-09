Pedro Pascal just gave his hottest interview yet and the internet is melting down

You might think, with two massively popular television shows currently on the air—not to mention a steady stream of fawning memes—that the world has been oversaturated with Pedro Pascal content.

But that’s just not so! It’s now been scientifically proven that you can never have enough Pedro Pascal.

And so, it’s with a fervent passion that we clicked “play” on the latest “Hot Ones” interview, featuring the Last Of Us and Mandalorian actor sweating it out while eating increasingly hot chicken wings and talking about his life and career.

We will gladly watch this man do anything.

Looking f*cking fantastic in a hot pink jacket and matching pants, Pascal establishes the stakes, sharing with host Sean Evans that he used to be “really good” with spicy food as a young man “with young internal organs,” but he’s not so sure how his body will handle the heat now. This should be fun.

The highlights? Oh, there are plenty. Early on, Evans asks The Mandalorian star about acting opposite Grogu, a.k.a. “Baby Yoda,” which is a creation of both puppetry and CGI. Pascal reveals it’s easy to get emotional when working with the character because it’s so darn adorable. He then proceeds to imitate the character with cooing baby noises. Do yourself a favor and skip to 04:48 in the video to see and fall deeper in love.

Pedro Pascal dropped an adorable Baby Yoda impression while powering through spicy wings on 'Hot Ones' https://t.co/qT0GzVsVUn pic.twitter.com/UCFQgGMMHs — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 9, 2023

Later, the actor touches on working with Nicolas Cage in last year’s The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, and rattles off his favorite performances from his co-star: Raising Arizona, Peggy Sue Got Married, Face/Off, and Moonstruck—okay, taste!!!

Watching Pascal fan-girl over Cage’s work in the Cher classic? Oh, it’s too much!

Pedro Pascal talking about his love for Raising Arizona and Moonstruck in the Hot Ones interview aksjdskkakakal screaming crying throwing up — kayla says (subscribe to my youtube!) (@kaylasaysYT) March 9, 2023

But things (literally) get sweaty when Pascal bites into a wing slathered in Da’Bomb sauce, with a dangerously high heat index. You can watch the guy lose it in real time as he gurgles milk, then asks, “Can somebody step in here and let me bite into their flesh? Can somebody give me a cup of blood?”

We realize this may be some people’s kink, so…. please enjoy.

If we had one note, it’s that we wish Evans has asked Pascal about his recent post in support of the LGBTQ+ community (though, to be fair, the interview was almost certainly recorded before that). The actor has a long history of vocal allyship—especially in support of his trans sister, Lux—and we would’ve loved to hear him speak more about it on a platform as wide-reaching as “Hot Ones.”

Of course, it’s possible Pascal said all he needed to say when TMZ stopped him on the street the other day to ask about his response to folks who don’t want to see LGBTQ+ love stories in media:

“you should know why” pic.twitter.com/ORuo4SiWZl — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 6, 2023

We digress. Anyway, the entire “Hot Ones” video with Pascal is an utter delight—but are you surprised? The man just gives good interview!

Naturally, Twitter is having a field day with all this great content from their favorite Daddy. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions from this morning:

The season finale of The Last Of Us airs this Sunday, March 12, on HBO and streams on HBO Max. New episodes of The Mandalorian season three drop every Thursday on Disney+.