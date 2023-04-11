in quotes

Sarah Paulson on the Pedro Pascal daddy discourse: “I would not want him to be my daddy, personally”

Sarah Paulson (L) and Pedro Pascal attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

I’ve been dealing with this mommy business for a few years now, and I actually don’t understand what a lot of it means.

Knowing Pedro as intimately as I do, I would not want him to be my daddy, personally. I want him to be my pal that I can hang out with until all hours of the night, but Daddy?

…It’s just so psychotic. Everybody wants a piece of him.

Sarah Paulson speaking to Esquire about BFF Pedro Pascal’s new status as “cool, slutty daddy.”

