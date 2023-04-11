Sarah Paulson on the Pedro Pascal daddy discourse: “I would not want him to be my daddy, personally”

I’ve been dealing with this mommy business for a few years now, and I actually don’t understand what a lot of it means.



Knowing Pedro as intimately as I do, I would not want him to be my daddy, personally. I want him to be my pal that I can hang out with until all hours of the night, but Daddy?



…It’s just so psychotic. Everybody wants a piece of him.

Sarah Paulson speaking to Esquire about BFF Pedro Pascal’s new status as “cool, slutty daddy.”