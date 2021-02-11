Gospel singer Kirk Franklin speaks out against weaponizing the Bible against LGBTQ people

“We have to not weaponize the Bible to cover up, a lot of times, our homophobic views that have nothing to do with the Bible.

A lot of people that maybe profess Christianity, they have views that are not even bibliocentric. It’s their personal views that they do not understand, sometimes maybe the biology of homosexuality, and so they want to find a scripture to try to justify their own homophobic views.

You can’t abuse people from a platform, because that ain’t love, that’s not the gospel, to take a microphone and weaponize it to hurt people and to condemn people.”Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin talking to Sirius XM’s Clay Cane about homophobia in the church.