Great news for American fans of the super queer Eurovision Song Contest

What do ABBA, Olivia Newton-John, and Celine Dion have in common?

They all had their early careers boosted by competing in the Eurovision Song Contest, the annual event that’s been bopping heads since 1956.

Increasingly, a number of those heads belong to American fans. Even more so after the Netflix film The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams premiered in 2020.

2020 was also the first year in Eurovision’s history the show went dark due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as did nearly every event.

The good news is the contest is back in full force for 2021, and for the first time, it’s fully accessible to American audiences. Free streaming service Peacock will air the competition this week, beginning with its first Semi-Final on Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 3:00 ET, then the second Semi-Final on Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 3:00 ET, and the grand Finale on Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 3:00 ET.

Now, enjoy five of the queerest performances to ever grace the Eurovision stage:

Conchita Wurst – Rise Like a Phoenix (Austria) 2014 Eurovision Second Semi-Final

Ryan Dolan – Only Love Survives (Ireland) 2013 Grand Final

Sestre – Samo Ljubezen (Slovenia) 2002

Verka Serduchka – Dancing Lasha Tumbai (Ukraine) 2007

Dana International – Diva (Israel) 1998