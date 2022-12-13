We guarantee you’ll fall in love with this sexy gay Spanish rom-com by the end of the first episode

Over the years, Netflix has given us so many new TV obsessions from across the globe: Heartstopper, Elite, Merlí, Young Royals—the list goes on!

And now the streamer has done it once again with Smiley, a Spanish romantic comedy that’s super cute, and very, very gay.

It all starts with a classic rom-com mix-up: Hunky bartender Àlex (Carlos Cuevas) is getting increasingly agitated that his latest hook-up ghosted him and hasn’t responded to his last text (which, by the way, was nothing more than a smiley-face emoji—hence the title). In a dramatic moment, he decides to dial up the guy and leave a long, angry voicemail for the ages.

The only problem?

He dialed the wrong number.

The accidental recipient of the message is a successful, handsome architect named Bruno (Miki Esparbé). Amused and intrigued by what Àlex had to say, Bruno decides to call the number back. Over the course of the first episode, the two strike up an undeniable connection through the phone, and finally decide to meet up in person.

But if you think the pair are headed toward your standard meet-cute—minor spoiler alert—think again. When Bruno walks into the bar, Àlex spots him, realizing it’s his blind date, and mutters to himself, “Shit.” At least in the looks department, Bruno’s not his type. Àlex realizes he may have gotten his hopes up for the perfect dream man, and Bruno just wasn’t what he was expecting.

Even though the two can’t seem to agree on anything in person, there’s an undeniable spark between them. Throughout its eight episodes, Smiley gets a lot of mileage out of their barbed chemistry, delivering all the will-they-won’t-they tension you could ever want, with mixed signals, disapproving friends, and plenty of other distractions getting in the way of these two who should clearly just take a chance on each other.

Also in the mix is Bruno’s best friend Albert (Eduardo Lloveras) and his wife Núria (Ruth Llopis), a couple who struggles to hold onto the fun, young people they once were now that they have kids to worry about. And then there’s Alex’s bestie, Vero (Meritxell Calvo), who co-owns the bar where he works, but is debating taking a new summer job that would re-locate her to Ibiza. She’s just a little nervous to tell her loving girlfriend, Patri (Giannina Fruttero), about it, who’s more than ready to settle down.

In other words, there’s plenty of drama to go around the entire cast, which Smiley does a fantastic job of getting its audience invested in, even as the major thrust of the season is the budding love/hate courtship between Àlex and Bruno.

You can watch a subtitled version of the trailer below. And then, if you somehow need any more of a reason to check out this charming season, scroll on to find some of photos from the Instagrams of stars Cuevas and Esparbé—they’re guaranteed to make you smile.

He accidentally texted the wrong person — but this stranger might be Mr. Right Smiley, a new series from Spain, is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HVzcWjnXJn — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

Carlos Cuevas

Miki Esparbé

The entire season of Smiley is now available to stream on Netflix.