Harvey Guillén continues to slay and the internet can’t get enough

2023 is the Year of Harvey Guillén, especially now that the actor is lighting up movie theaters and our living rooms at the same time.

In the new DC Studios superhero film Blue Beetle, released on August 18, Guillén plays Dr. Sanchez, an employee of Susan Sarandon’s villainous Victoria Kord.

Meanwhile, the queer actor stars in the FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows, now in the midst of its fifth season. He plays Guillermo de la Cruz, familiar/bodyguard to Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak).

This year has also seen Guillén continue his role as Dick Grayson a.k.a. Nightwing in the Max series Harley Quinn, play Rep. George Santos on The Late Show, guest-judge RuPaul’s Drag Race, and own the red carpets at the Met Gala and the Academy Awards.

And while he stakes his place on TV and movie screens, the 33-year-old is setting hearts afire online.

“The most beautiful man in the world,” one fan declares.

“@HARVEYGUILLEN is so slay it’s not even f*cking funny anymore,” someone else raves.

Sink your fangs into even more admiration for Guillén with the posts on the app formerly known as Twitter below.

Shoutout to Harvey Guillen, gotta be one of my favorite genders? pic.twitter.com/1bq9dFzmBf — ?Lucius’ Milky Tits? (@anewhedonism) May 18, 2022

i think its high time men start apologizing for not being harvey guillén pic.twitter.com/o1LlLnPyfn — ida ? (@nadjasclub) June 26, 2022

the world is bleak and I need to look at @HARVEYGUILLEN to feel warm and fuzzy



put this angel back on my tv screen immediately @theshadowsfx I cannot wait any longer pic.twitter.com/udDrwCfyNj — flat girl (@groin_pains) July 2, 2022

@HARVEYGUILLEN is so slay it’s not even fucking funny anymore — ??J? (@bby_fahrenheit) July 27, 2022

Everyone praising Nightwing in #HarleyQuinnS3 better be clapping & supporting my boy Harvey Guillen for his amazing voice work & watch his other stuff!!! pic.twitter.com/zhxh7i8vbn — ?? ?? Al-Tired-DemiDude (@GreenHalover) July 30, 2022

HARVEY GUILLÉN, the man that you are! ???????

Seriously, I'd give him the world pic.twitter.com/1QBbbLN5HU — Ash Graham-Lecter ? #RenewHannibal (@winter_queen8) August 14, 2022

harvey guillen most beautiful man in the world @HARVEYGUILLEN pic.twitter.com/Uys8ulq6Ik — ada | wwdits spoilers (@nandorsmemo) August 16, 2022

This piece on coming out from @HARVEYGUILLEN is beautiful, I encourage you to read it, regardless of what your sexuality may be. https://t.co/wd15P8fqyN — Chris Cummins (@bionicbigfoot) August 17, 2022

I’M LOSING IT OMFGGGGG



Is there anyone sexier than Harvey Guillén? NO pic.twitter.com/rwE3bNBqY4 — Chippy (@therealchipster) October 25, 2022

Once again calling for @HARVEYGUILLEN to star in a holiday rom-com ? it's what the world needs ? pic.twitter.com/hhkItVUE0D — Haz (@safety_haz) November 7, 2022

Harvey Guillén if you see this I am free Friday day evening and night if you want to hang out, I will be available if you’d like to hang out with each other https://t.co/nITpRgmxOy — tyler ? (@kaapykid) February 5, 2023

My fave judge ???

It's a crime that we still don't have a drag reality show with @HARVEYGUILLEN as a permenant judge ? pic.twitter.com/nf535OHGKa — Nasim (Haru) (@iamharuhara) February 12, 2023

Harvey Guillen is FABULOUS no other thoughts pic.twitter.com/rQOSJWZHNq — officialhambly she/they (@officialhambly) March 12, 2023

Harvey Guillén is officially the only thing I care about pic.twitter.com/GpTAv1vbr2 — Mel (@Melethonomia) May 1, 2023