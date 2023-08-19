Harvey Guillén continues to slay and the internet can’t get enough

2023 is the Year of Harvey Guillén, especially now that the actor is lighting up movie theaters and our living rooms at the same time.
In the new DC Studios superhero film Blue Beetle, released on August 18, Guillén plays Dr. Sanchez, an employee of Susan Sarandon’s villainous Victoria Kord.
Meanwhile, the queer actor stars in the FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows, now in the midst of its fifth season. He plays Guillermo de la Cruz, familiar/bodyguard to Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak).
This year has also seen Guillén continue his role as Dick Grayson a.k.a. Nightwing in the Max series Harley Quinn, play Rep. George Santos on The Late Show, guest-judge RuPaul’s Drag Race, and own the red carpets at the Met Gala and the Academy Awards.
And while he stakes his place on TV and movie screens, the 33-year-old is setting hearts afire online.
“The most beautiful man in the world,” one fan declares.
“@HARVEYGUILLEN is so slay it’s not even f*cking funny anymore,” someone else raves.
Sink your fangs into even more admiration for Guillén with the posts on the app formerly known as Twitter below.
