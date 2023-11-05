tiktalk

Heidi Klum’s Halloween fantasy, Robert Irwin’s musical debut, & Austin Wolf’s body count

Watch the videos that allegedly show Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis walking around in high heels, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Ryan Fitzpatrick hosted Thursday Night Football shirtless.

@nflonprime Fitz is a good sport 😂 #ryanfitzpatrick #fitz #tnfonprime #nfl #foryou #fyp #football #bills #billsmafia #buffalo #buffalobills #joshallen ♬ Fighter (Instrumental) – ROKKA

The boys got ready for a night out.

@jacobi_dsp1 Jacobi’s Cabaret (23 Men) Available Now #viral #cute #explore #funny @Jacobi & Kyle @SupaDopeKyle ♬ original sound – Jacobi_DSP

Heidi Klum won Halloween again.

@mickmicknyc

Heidi Klum’s Famous Halloween Party! This year she dressed as a ? 2023 #heidiklum #halloweenparty #halloween #klum #nyc #booyork #newyork #2023

? original sound – New York Mickey

The adult performers re-checked their checklists.

@mateotomasxl Anything for SamLedgerX!!! @MEN ♬ Comedy Scenes – Comical, stupid, silly, loose, comical, farce(1295330) – Ponetto

Music City Creative dropped a new line.

@musiccitycreative Which one is your favorite?! 🤩🐟🏳️‍🌈 #pride #basspro #bassproshops #gay #queerownedbusiness #smallbusiness #smallbusinesstok #gay #lgbt #nashville ♬ original sound – Music City Creative

Callum Heinrich brought budgie smugglers to the U.S.

@callumheinrichphoto

The budgie smuggler takes USA #budgiesmuggler #speedos #hawaii #toxicmasculinity

? original sound – Callum Heinrich

Robert Irwin channeled Ken.

@robertirwin

I’m Kenough. #Halloween2023

? I’m Just Ken – Ryan Gosling

RuPaul played dress-up with Jay Marcus.

@rupaulofficial

Is it costume or couture? You be the judge!

♬ original sound – RuPaul

Sia sang for her supper.

@intofurler Sia singing “Unstoppable” on Kathy Griffin’s dinner salon #Sia #Unstopable #fyp #dinner #music ♬ original sound – Dorin

Austin Wolf revealed his body count.

@artbezrukavenko

Austin Wolf

♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko

And Joel Kim Booster shared his journey.

@queerty

The multi-hyphenate @Joel Kim Booster details his journey from theater major to playwright, emphasizing the importance of telling your own story, in your own words. #JoelKimBooster #QueertyClassics #lgbtq #theatermajor

? original sound – Queerty*

