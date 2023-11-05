Heidi Klum’s Halloween fantasy, Robert Irwin’s musical debut, & Austin Wolf’s body count

Watch the videos that allegedly show Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis walking around in high heels, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Ryan Fitzpatrick hosted Thursday Night Football shirtless.

The boys got ready for a night out.

Heidi Klum won Halloween again.

The adult performers re-checked their checklists.

Music City Creative dropped a new line.

Callum Heinrich brought budgie smugglers to the U.S.

Robert Irwin channeled Ken.

RuPaul played dress-up with Jay Marcus.

Sia sang for her supper.

Austin Wolf revealed his body count.

And Joel Kim Booster shared his journey.