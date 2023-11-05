Heidi Klum’s Halloween fantasy, Robert Irwin’s musical debut, & Austin Wolf’s body count

Watch the videos that allegedly show Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis walking around in high heels, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Ryan Fitzpatrick hosted Thursday Night Football shirtless.
@nflonprime Fitz is a good sport 😂 #ryanfitzpatrick #fitz #tnfonprime #nfl #foryou #fyp #football #bills #billsmafia #buffalo #buffalobills #joshallen ♬ Fighter (Instrumental) – ROKKA
The boys got ready for a night out.
@jacobi_dsp1 Jacobi’s Cabaret (23 Men) Available Now #viral #cute #explore #funny @Jacobi & Kyle @SupaDopeKyle ♬ original sound – Jacobi_DSP
Heidi Klum won Halloween again.
The adult performers re-checked their checklists.
@mateotomasxl Anything for SamLedgerX!!! @MEN ♬ Comedy Scenes – Comical, stupid, silly, loose, comical, farce(1295330) – Ponetto
Music City Creative dropped a new line.
@musiccitycreative Which one is your favorite?! 🤩🐟🏳️🌈 #pride #basspro #bassproshops #gay #queerownedbusiness #smallbusiness #smallbusinesstok #gay #lgbt #nashville ♬ original sound – Music City Creative
Callum Heinrich brought budgie smugglers to the U.S.
Robert Irwin channeled Ken.
RuPaul played dress-up with Jay Marcus.
@rupaulofficial
Is it costume or couture? You be the judge!♬ original sound – RuPaul
Sia sang for her supper.
@intofurler Sia singing “Unstoppable” on Kathy Griffin’s dinner salon #Sia #Unstopable #fyp #dinner #music ♬ original sound – Dorin
Austin Wolf revealed his body count.
@artbezrukavenko
Austin Wolf♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko
And Joel Kim Booster shared his journey.
Related:
All hail “Dollaritas Steve,” the new social media zaddy that’s quenching all the gay thirst
Mustachioed hottie Steve Mazzari became an overnight sensation after espousing his love for Applebee’s one-dollar margs.
6 Comments
CatholicXXX
Austin wolfe is vile. Exploiting naive 17 18 year olds that don’t know any better and then spitting on their face when they ask him to remove their video. Disgusting excuse of a human being.
KissBananaPeels
Elevating a porn actor is DISGUSTING….
abfab
No. Elevatiing a p u s s y grabing New Yorker is DISGUSTING.
Baron Wiseman
@abflab
I have heard enough of what Joe Biden did to Tara Reade. DISGUSTING!
abfab
So now we have the CATHOLIC XXX AND THE BARONESS CONNECTION. One and the same person with a simple mind.
CatholicXXX
Is someone actually defending the deporable austin wolfe? he needs to be investigated by the CDC