Here we go again! The first Gay Twitter™ debate of the year is all about Snapchat

It’s an all too relatable story: You’re in the midst of a steamy conversation with a stranger on Grindr. The interests are aligning. The chemistry is palpable.

All of the sudden, he asks if you should take this conversation somewhere else.

A bar rendezvous? His place? Or yours?

No babe, he just wants you to add him on Snapchat.

Who turned the Snapchat AI into a gay icon? pic.twitter.com/Vy2ncoHaiF — Robby (@Ruby_kunt) October 12, 2023

We all know that the Grindr-to-Snapchat pipeline is real.

And buckle up, because that lil’ animated ghost is at the center of the first Gay Twitter X debate of the year.

It all started when a user named @bussy_fairyxo –– LOL –– shared a screenshot from a Grindr conversation where someone asked “What’s ur snap.”

Although his only response was “Not on snap,” he also typed out “I’m a grown up.” Which basically implied that everyone who uses the expiring photo app is childish.

As he wrote in the post, “Every time, I type it out and then don’t click send.” Oop, he snapped!

Every time, I type it out and then don't click send pic.twitter.com/YfyvKFLtb4 — mr adult ?? (@bussy_fairyxo) December 31, 2023

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the entire LGBTQ+ community to chime in with their own opinions. (As of this writing, the post has 2.2 million views and counting!)

Considering Grindr itself is a message and photo-sharing app and there are other social media sites to use for verification, many gay people agreed wholeheartedly.

Going from one app to another app that does pretty much the same thing as the former is childish. You know he’s right ? https://t.co/MVEoarmH96 — BBC Tour Bus Talent Acquisition (@TheOnlySxSation) January 2, 2024

Someone very wise said the only people that use snapchat are children and drug dealers — JimE (@Hallstocked) December 31, 2023

They be adding random people on snapchat and collecting them like somekind of trophies https://t.co/OvHdogfvF6 — zaffy (@zaffyzak) January 2, 2024

I had a Tinder match just last week who asked for my Snap. I said I don’t use one anymore and I suggested Instagram instead.



He unmatched me. ?? https://t.co/24L00BDVDm — Lee (@workby9offpast5) December 31, 2023

To be fair, there is technically no age cutoff for Snapchat, but the app is undeniably more popular with younger internet users.

According to a 2023 Statista survey, 48% of social media users between 15 and 25 are “on Snap.”

Furthermore, a 2021 survey dubbed it “the most important social network” for the teenaged generation.

Still, nearly 406 million users log onto Snapchat everyday… and they can’t all be teenyboppers.

Fittingly, other gay tweeters joined the conversation en masse to defend its discretion, the way it allows users to connect without exchanging digits, and even those fun little filters. (And they weren’t too happy about the implications of “I’m a grown up.”)

honestly i feel like snap is the best place to go from grindr. it’s weird to keep messaging on grindr and i DO NOT wanna give my number to strangers! it also gives verification whether the person you are talking to is real or not… like photo evidence. https://t.co/6tvGDzfc4A — ? Ri ? (@sweatysocksauce) January 2, 2024

Terrible take. Snapchat both deletes posts after 24 hrs and also notifies you if someone screenshots a snap that you send, so you know if someone is keeping pics when they shouldn’t. It has the reputation for being for kids but is a good tool for keeping your pics secure — Nick (@nickatnite37) December 31, 2023

i really don’t get the dislike for snap. like it’s easy for verification if they’re real, saves you from giving out your number to people, plus taking random pics and sending it to your friends is fun like why yall so boring https://t.co/hhpotq4JuN — michael ? (@mjgrilli) January 1, 2024

This always confused me. At what age do you ditch everything you grew up with? I have friends parents who are on TikTok lol Snaps are a fun way to stay in touch, and why tf am I giving a Grindr person my #?! https://t.co/uLShYVtQbi — Astro’s Dad (@doxycyclone) January 2, 2024

That being said, there are other apps on the market where you can fire up a conversation without donning dog ears .

Other users suggested exchanging What’s App, Kik, or TextNow handles if you’re uncomfortable with sending out your phone number.

But it does beg the question: how many apps does one need, besides Grindr, to actually have a Grindr hookup?!

The buck has got to stop somewhere!

After I finally gave in and joined Snapchat I started also getting guys saying they don't use it but to join chatzter or woople or wtfever, all these other apps and it felt like I was in a nightmare South Park parody of casual dating. Just stop, it's too much — JB (@DieKasten) December 31, 2023

At the end of the day, it’s up to you whether you want to get freaky on the orange-demon app, move it to Snap, or like, we don’t know, actually meet in person. (Crazy, right?)

And despite the naysayers who say they ditched it a long time ago, it’s clear that Snapchat –– which launched in 2011 and is predicted to overtake TikTok as “the fastest-growing social platform” –– isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

…And neither are the Grindr screenshots inciting queer discourse, time and time again.

Check out more responses from The Great Snapchat Debate below.

I hate Snapchat. I do not actually judge grown adults who still use it.



I just personally do not want to move from Grindr to Snapchat, before seeing a single picture of you, and when someone asks it ends the conversation for me. — mr adult 🍑🧚 (@bussy_fairyxo) December 31, 2023

Yet Snapchat is very convenient if you’re not sure if you like the person or not. Technically Grindr is in many cases more childish than Snapchat. Because people on there are to horny to remember to actually meet and do sex. (From my Experience) — теd. (@tedlavir) December 31, 2023

still can’t believe that bestie is current gay twitter public enemy number 1 just for making a joke about snapchat pic.twitter.com/tcWbxuKwHR — ?? (@jxjie_) January 2, 2024

Wait, people still use Snapchat? I deadass deleted this app in 2014 when Instagram added stories to their platform 😭 — Calum Mew (@calummew) December 31, 2023

I use snap as a preliminary exam to have access to my other socials. If you can’t hold a convo and or annoy me, you’re not getting my insta or twitter just forever in purgatory https://t.co/yalDGfa0Id — You’ll hate me (@thekingdeven) January 2, 2024

let them hate🤣🫶🏻loved your not sent response🤍 i always say: “my storage’s full im not downloading any app” — bottom (@psychottttt) December 31, 2023

Yeah this is generational

I ain’t snapping with the youngins

? https://t.co/ACATvvcKfu — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) January 2, 2024

The only thing he did wrong was not hitting send https://t.co/eDrBYaA0KU — big decaf energy (@anthrgaybarista) January 2, 2024

Not everyone pretending they use it to verify identity, you all know damn well it's so you can start a dirty chat / nudes exchange and then bounce. Let's be so for real right now. — Miguel (@mjbnow) December 31, 2023

You're 28. I have had men in their 40s ask for my snap. In which case I want to say, "I have one, but why do you???" https://t.co/Je92bIoaCd — Octal Py (@OctalPy) December 31, 2023

How u embarrassed to have Snapchat and not embarrassed to have Grindr first of all https://t.co/8NyLDjAOO0 — gloomybison (@gloomybison) January 2, 2024