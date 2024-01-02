oop he snapped

Here we go again! The first Gay Twitter™ debate of the year is all about Snapchat

A young man with a buzzcut wears a white crewneck t-shirt under a plaid button down shirt unbuttoned. He stands looking at his iPhone, which he holds in his left hand. He has pierced ears and painted black nails. He stands in the midst of a purple-colored gay bar, blurred in the background.

It’s an all too relatable story: You’re in the midst of a steamy conversation with a stranger on Grindr. The interests are aligning. The chemistry is palpable.

All of the sudden, he asks if you should take this conversation somewhere else.

A bar rendezvous? His place? Or yours?

No babe, he just wants you to add him on Snapchat.

We all know that the Grindr-to-Snapchat pipeline is real.

And buckle up, because that lil’ animated ghost is at the center of the first Gay Twitter X debate of the year.

It all started when a user named @bussy_fairyxo –– LOL –– shared a screenshot from a Grindr conversation where someone asked “What’s ur snap.”

Although his only response was “Not on snap,” he also typed out “I’m a grown up.” Which basically implied that everyone who uses the expiring photo app is childish.

As he wrote in the post, “Every time, I type it out and then don’t click send.” Oop, he snapped!

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the entire LGBTQ+ community to chime in with their own opinions. (As of this writing, the post has 2.2 million views and counting!)

Considering Grindr itself is a message and photo-sharing app and there are other social media sites to use for verification, many gay people agreed wholeheartedly.

To be fair, there is technically no age cutoff for Snapchat, but the app is undeniably more popular with younger internet users.

According to a 2023 Statista survey, 48% of social media users between 15 and 25 are “on Snap.”

Furthermore, a 2021 survey dubbed it “the most important social network” for the teenaged generation.

Still, nearly 406 million users log onto Snapchat everyday… and they can’t all be teenyboppers.

Fittingly, other gay tweeters joined the conversation en masse to defend its discretion, the way it allows users to connect without exchanging digits, and even those fun little filters. (And they weren’t too happy about the implications of “I’m a grown up.”)

That being said, there are other apps on the market where you can fire up a conversation without donning dog ears.

Other users suggested exchanging What’s App, Kik, or TextNow handles if you’re uncomfortable with sending out your phone number.

But it does beg the question: how many apps does one need, besides Grindr, to actually have a Grindr hookup?!

The buck has got to stop somewhere!

At the end of the day, it’s up to you whether you want to get freaky on the orange-demon app, move it to Snap, or like, we don’t know, actually meet in person. (Crazy, right?)

And despite the naysayers who say they ditched it a long time ago, it’s clear that Snapchat –– which launched in 2011 and is predicted to overtake TikTok as “the fastest-growing social platform” –– isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

…And neither are the Grindr screenshots inciting queer discourse, time and time again.

Check out more responses from The Great Snapchat Debate below.

