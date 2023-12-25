PHOTOS: 23 of the weirdest & wildest Grindr screenshots we’ve ever seen

Ah, Grindr. That cesspool of gay depravity we inevitably crawl back to, over and over, no matter how strange the people on the app may be.

“Strange” is an understatement when it comes to online dating. The infamous app has no shortage of cringy pick-up attempts (enough to occupy Gay Twitter™’s attention for an entire weekend earlier this month), creepy strangers barraging your messages to no end, and such shallow opinions, even puddles would get jealous.

But Grindr has its upsides, too!

There’s the obvious: with a little luck, you can actually find great hookups, or maybe — *gasp* — a relationship. Even if you’re not looking for love, you might find some much-needed validation, a good samaritan when you’re in need, or just an attempt at flirting so bad it’s comical.

And through it all, you can count on the good people of the grid to document every off-the-wall interaction. Despite a rumor earlier this year, Grindr screenshots are here to stay — and thank goodness, because what else would gays have to post about? These moments in Grindr history, pulled straight from users across the internet, prove exactly why the app is one of a kind — for better or worse.

Now, tap through these screenshots to see the good, the bad, and the ugly of Grindr’s esteemed clientele…