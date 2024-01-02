Here’s the key to feeling confident at the gym in the new year

Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness.

Around this time every year, I find myself thinking the same things: Do I need another seasonal throw blanket? Are there fewer calories in uncooked Christmas cookie dough? And after I go AWF for the holigays, I’m going to actually make fitness my goal in the new year.

For me, the most challenging part has never been signing up for a gym, waking up in the morning, and walking through the door: it’s feeling comfortable enough to exercise once I get there.

Apparently, I’m not alone. According to Planet Fitness, nearly 90% of people are concerned with how others perceive them at the gym. Factor in the gorgeous content creators and celebrities inundating our social feeds; it can feel even harder. But I found a home among Planet Fitness’s bright purple and yellow walls. I mean, their WHOLE thing is creating a Judgement Free Zone® (intentionally spelled with that extra “e” — no judgment!)

Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness.

During my first visit, I was living my full-on gay Rocky montage fantasy … and not just because I kept Madonna’s “Express Yourself” by Madonna on repeat for 30 minutes.

Planet Fitness embodies the Judgement Free Zone® from the second you walk in the door. You’re unlikely to find intimidating gym lifters dropping weights and screaming like a gladiator-in-training.

In fact, as I was on the treadmill sweatin’ to my version of the oldies –– read: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) –– I felt like we were all in this together.

Fitness isn’t reserved for one single body type, expertise level, or social status. Amongst its large selection of cardio machines, I saw moms in leggings sipping water and strutting, T-shirt-wearing twinks building muscle on the stair-stepper, and headband-clad seniors smiling wider than cycle instructors on the ellipticals. I discovered similar palpable energy around the free weight and workout machines, an area of the gym I historically associate with the trauma of high school gym class. Shudder. But with so many diverse members around, there was nothing to fear. The strength-building equipment is easy to use, and there are always friendly team members and experienced trainers if you have questions.

Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness.

And if you’ve got brunch plans or it’s RuPaul’s Drag Race night, you can get a full-body workout on a time crunch with Planet Fitness’s 30-Minute Express Circuit, featuring 10 strength machines and 10 cardio-step stations timed by a green light/red light system. (I need to get one of those stoplights for my apartment, to be honest.) If you’re looking for a new routine or need help figuring out a machine you’ve never used before, Planet Fitness offers free fitness training. Yes — free. Sure, they might become your gym crush, but keep it professional; they’re on the job!

Then again, sometimes you may be in a more introverted mood (or recovering from a pop diva night, not speaking from personal experience or anything). Discover equipment tutorials, progress tracking, and on-demand workouts for all fitness levels to use at the gym — or home –– in the free PF App.

I’m a coffee shop mobile-order type of gay, so the fact that the app has a digital keytag for easy check-in and a real-time crowd meter for each location helps make working out seamless. Because sometimes, you want the gym to yourself and other times, you have new short-shorts to show off. (What can I say? I contain multitudes.)

Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness’s guiding principles go beyond the gym walls, too.

Self-judgment around body image often starts before adulthood, and the challenges facing today’s queer youth don’t make it any easier. According to The Trevor Project, 58% of queer youth have reported experiencing symptoms of depression. But having an affirming social environment can make a world of difference. Through a charitable partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Planet Fitness has donated over $8.4 million to help support social and emotional skill-building programming for teens and kids, awarded scholarships, and built Mini Judgement Free Zone® fitness centers at clubs. Werk!

Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness.

Still, as someone who knows being queer, fabulous, and coffee-obsessed is expensive, my favorite part is the price point.

A Classic Membership to a squeaky clean and spacious Planet Fitness starts at $10/month with unlimited access to your home club.

But if you’re looking for a high-value upgrade, go for the PF Black Card® Membership at $24.99/month, which includes access to any Planet Fitness club worldwide, unlimited guest privileges, premium digital workouts, and location-based perks like massage chairs and tanning beds. (Watch out, Summer 2024! I’m coming for you.)

If you’ll excuse me, I’m off to my local Planet Fitness, feeling the energy and buzz for a great workout.

5 tips to start your Planet Fitness ‘Judgement Free’ journey

Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness.

Get yourself an outfit – The first step in feeling good at the gym is feeling good in what you’re wearing. Make sure your clothes are breathable and moveable, but also speak to your personality and the goals you’re looking to achieve.

Channel your fitness pop queens – A good playlist featuring your faves can keep that inspo going even when the workout gets tough. Might I recommend “Physical” by Dua Lipa or the legendary Olivia Newton-John?

Find an accountability gay – The whole point of joining a gym is so you don’t have to go through this alone, but it can feel that way. Finding a friend to swap memes, selfies, and words of encouragement can help you stay accountable and motivated.

Start small and build up – You don’t have to post bulging bicep pics on day one. Let your workouts meet you where you’re at –– whether that’s just 10 minutes of cardio or a few reps. Even that is so much bigger than 10 minutes of Real Housewives compilations from the couch.

Don’t forget to reward yourself – You won’t stick with a fitness routine that’s void of joy. After a workout, find small ways to treat yourself –– whether it’s a fresh-pressed juice with a friend, a replenishing snack, or some valuable “me” time. You earned it, babe!



