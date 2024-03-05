Here’s how to get back to the life-changing benefits of the gym







Hey, remember the gym?



You know, that magical place full of curious purple equipment where you used to go all the time? Remember how you would leave all sweaty and maybe a little sore, but also totally invigorated and feeling like the best version of yourself? Remember that feeling of accomplishment, that sense that you were taking control of your well-being that you got after a solid workout?



That was fantastic, right?

Those may seem like distant memories, but here’s the thing: the gym is still there waiting for you!

In fact, not having been to the gym for a few weeks (or months, or…years) is a huge reason you should get back in there. You’ve been missing out on the many, many very real and backed-by-science benefits of exercise. For one, a 2016 study published in Science Advances suggested that working out can slow the aging process. There’s also plenty of evidence that regular exercise can improve your mental health.

A 2019 study indicated that 15 minutes of running can reduce the likelihood of becoming depressed, and the Mayo Clinic recommends exercise to curb symptoms of depression and anxiety. Exercise can also help build confidence, relieve stress, and, you know, improve how you look in a swimsuit.

Luckily, with its Judgement Free Zone®, PF Black Card® membership perks, and over 2,500 locations, Planet Fitness makes it easy to get your fitness groove back, no matter how long you’ve been avoiding it.



Here’s how:



Step 1: Get motivated

In a 2022 study, researchers found that what they termed “want-to” motivation—i.e. being driven by desire rather than obligation—was particularly effective in helping people reach their goals. So if you’ve been dreaming of feeling the burn again, you’re already on the right track.



Think about getting back to the gym in terms of what you want to get out of it. Maybe it’s feeling better about yourself (studies have shown a direct relationship between physical activity and self-esteem) or having more energy. Maybe you want to get out and meet new people or just stay connected to those you already know. The gym is an excellent place to do that, with nearly half of all participants in a 2021 survey saying they go to the gym to socialize.

But maybe you need a little extra push to get you back in the game. I love this motivational lifehack. I came across from Planet Fitness brand ambassador @kassylately on Instagram: pick out cute workout outfits that you’re excited to show off at the gym!

Step 2: Join a gym that won’t break the budget



Have you ever thought about how truly perverse it is that New Year’s resolution season, that time of year when you’re probably more likely to be motivated to get back in shape and join a gym, comes right as you’re paying off those holiday credit card bills? Why have we, as a culture, allowed this?

If you’re currently debating whether you can stretch your budget to include a gym membership without sacrificing one of your 20 streaming subscriptions, you’re not alone. Cost is one of the top reasons people say they haven’t joined a gym. But a Planet Fitness Classic Membership starts at just $10 per month, giving you unlimited access to your home club for less than you probably spend on iced coffee. Better yet, there’s the PF Black Card® Membership. You can join through March 15th for $1 down, and only $24.99 a month. That gets you access to any Planet Fitness club anywhere in the world, digital workouts, free in-club fitness training, discounts, rewards, and other perks.

Step 3: Find a convenient location



Getting back into the habit of going to the gym can be that much more difficult if you have to make a whole expedition just to get there. Author, orthopedic surgeon, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Eric Heiden has even gone so far as to list location as the No. 1 most important thing you should consider when picking a health club. Think about it: how likely are you to actually go to the gym if it takes you an hour just to get there? With more than 2,500 Planet Fitness locations worldwide, chances are there’s one right around the corner from your home or office.

With a PF Black Card® Membership, you can go to literally any of them. Let’s say you want to squeeze in a quick pump between off-site meeting during the workday. Just find one close by. The same is true if you’re out of town. The PF Black Card® gives you options to make your life—and your return to the gym—that much easier.

Step 4: Bring a gym buddy



Never underestimate the lifelong value of things you learned about in preschool. The buddy system, for instance. There are all kinds of benefits to partnering up with a gym buddy. Why do you think so many people on Grindr are looking for swolemates (among other things)?

Research has shown that exercising with a partner can improve your performance and increase the amount of time you devote to your workout. Another study in the Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology found that working out with a buddy can push you to new heights. A gym buddy can keep you accountable, help with your form and technique, and can also help get your butt back to the gym when you’re dragging your feet.

The challenge can be finding that friend you can rely on who also happens to be a member of the same club. With a PF Black Card® Membership, that’s not a problem. Your PF Black Card® Membership entitles you to bring a guest every single time you go to the gym, so you never face the burn alone.

Step 5: Remember the spa



You know, some of us just need a carrot at the end of the stick, and there is absolutely no shame in that. Exercise will make you feel great in and of itself, but it is work—they don’t call it working out for nothing. So, it helps to have a nice, indulgent reward after putting in the effort.

For PF Black Card® members, that comes in the form of the Black Card Spa®, where you can wind down from your workout, taking advantage of massage chairs, tanning beds, and HydroMassage. If you’re dreading going back to the gym, just remember the pampering you can give yourself after.

And don’t forget the actual benefits of that spa treatment. According to the Mayo Clinic, massage can not only help you recover between workouts, it can decrease muscle stiffness and joint inflammation and improve flexibility. It can also decrease stress and help with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

But if you need to just think of it as a reward for all your hard work, no one’s stopping you.