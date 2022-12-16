Horny holiday customers in the UK panicking over late sex toy deliveries due to postal worker strike

Sex toy buyers in the UK are up in arms about not yet receiving their mail orders.

The UK is currently experiencing a number of ongoing strikes. One of these is postal workers, who are striking in the run-up to Christmas for higher pay and improved work conditions.

Understandably, postal workers striking just before Christmas means that many people are not getting the gifts they ordered for themselves or others. Small businesses are also upset. They depend on the seasonal rush to boost their sales.

The owner of one such business spoke to the Daily Star of his frustration.

Adam Wright owns GetFruityCo. He told the newspaper he “currently has hundreds of dildos and other sex toys stuck in sorting offices and his warehouses awaiting delivery.”

The tabloid newspaper headlined its article, “Royal Mail strikes leaves kinky sex-starved Brits dildo-less at Christmas.”

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) shared the story on Twitter. It’s one of the trade unions behind the strike action.

It retweeted the headline with the simple caption: “Sorry.”

The tweet has gained over 20,000 likes. Some gay men were among those to say their support for strikers remained intact.

It’s ok, we have fingers and fruit. Solidarity. — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) December 14, 2022

Others also saw the funny side.

Up until now I’ve supported you, but this is the last straw. That’s Christmas RUINED now for everyone longing to hear the gentle buzz of self love on Christmas morning. — Nerdy Wokerati 💫 (@jefajess) December 14, 2022

I hear courgette sales are up though pic.twitter.com/DbhlzjaoBg — Drew (@drewlpool) December 14, 2022

Tired of my hopes being pegged back. — The Great Keithulhu (@joejglenton) December 14, 2022