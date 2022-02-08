Mark Wahlberg wants to make it clear he did not give Tom Holland a sex toy

Spider Man actor Tom Holland recently shared a funny story about one of his first encounters with Mark Wahlberg. The two men recently shot the movie Uncharted and spent some time hanging out together.

This included Wahlberg, 50, giving Holland, 25, a gift and driving him back to his hotel one day. Both men appeared on Access Hollywood and Holland shocked Wahlberg by revealing he’d been a little confused by the present at first.

“Essentially Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA and he drove me back to my hotel,” Tom said.

“I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before … and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.”

“I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know, it’s Hollywood baby … who knows what’s going to happen,” Tom added.

not tom holland thinking that mark wahlberg was driving him back to his house to fuck him “it’s hollywood baby who knows what’s gonna happen” 😭 pic.twitter.com/zRI5UjgOMO — ‎ ✰ (@luciferlush) February 6, 2022

Wahlberg, perhaps a little thrown that Holland thought he may have been driving back to his hotel for sex, throws his hands up. He went on to explain that he part-owns a company, Power Plate, that makes massage guns, and often gifts them to people.

“I can’t believe the whole time you were thinking that, and I’m just trying to have a conversation with you, talking about your family, talking about my kids and what their interests are,” he said. “You gotta get your head out of the gutter, buddy.”

On Friday, Wahlberg followed it up by posting a video of himself with said massage gun, demonstrating how it works.

“Mr. Tom Holland, you see this? Power Plate Pulse, this is a massage tool, for muscle recovery, nothing else,” he added.

Uncharted hits movie theaters February 18. You can watch a trailer of Wahlberg and Holland in action below. Try to push any imagined homoerotic subplot out of your mind.