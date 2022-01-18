Shirtless workout photo of Tom Holland goes viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Trevena (@olivertrevena)



Hollywood stars can sometimes be a little shy of showing off all their hard work in the gym. British actor Tom Holland is not known for posting thirst traps, so thank goodness one of his friends is not so reticent.

Holland is a pal of actor and entrepreneur Oliver Trevena. The fellow Brit has had roles in movies alongside the likes of Nicholas Gage and Bruce Willis, and also co-owns a cactus water business in the US.

Yesterday, Trevena posted a photo of himself and Holland working out. Holland is topless and noticeably muscle-packed.

“⚠️WARNING ⚠️,” Trevena jokingly captioned his photo. “Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse.”

He tagged Holland and added the hashtags #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman and #spidermannowayhome.

Related: Tom Holland sells clothes for Prada… by taking them all off

“Thank u for blessing my night with this pic,” said one Instagram user, summing up the sentiments of many others.

Holland, 25, has featured in three Spider-Man movies, including the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home. That movie recently passed the $700million mark at the US box office and a cumulative $1.6billion internationally. This makes it the fourth-biggest domestic earner of all time after 32 days of release.

Related: Tom Holland says Spider-Man should be gay because “the world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy”

Among Holland’s upcoming projects is the lead in a biopic of dancer Fred Astaire. Friend Trevena will soon be seen opposite Gerard Butler in the action-thriller, The Plane.