Tom Holland sells clothes for Prada… by taking them all off

Fashion house Prada has released a new ad featuring Tom Holland as its new brand spokesperson. In an ironic twist, the commercial shows the actor taking off his Prada wear… which makes us want to buy it more?

Related: Tom Holland says Spider-Man should be gay because “the world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Prada recruited the Spider-Man: No Way Home star to act as the face (and body) of its Spring/Summer 2022 line.

tom holland x prada ?pic.twitter.com/pSMvI2J2Pc — lidia (@homeccomings) January 14, 2022

Photographer David Sims lent his eye to the campaign, which also features the aforementioned commercial of Holland stripping down. “Dress. To Undress. To Dress. Prada,” the actor, ever-cheerful, says in the video.

Related: Jake Gyllenhaal tells fans he’s marrying Tom Holland

If we looked like him, we’d be cheerful all the time, too. Whatever it says that Prada and Sims think showing Holland removing the advertised brand will somehow drive more customers is a quandary indeed. Then again, do we have to really think that hard?

Watch.