Hot hubbies alert! Matteo Lane ties the knot with dancer Rodrigo Aburto

Matteo Lane & Rodrigo Aburto | Image Credit: Getty Images

We’re used to comedian Matteo Lane making us cry from laughing, but today he’s got us shedding tears of joy with the news of his marriage to dancer Rodrigo Aburto.

Over the weekend, Lane shared a video on Instagram of he and Aburto dressed to the nines, throwing confetti in the air and then turning in for a slo-mo smooch.

The celebratory clip was captioned with emoji of two men in tuxedos, followed by a ring. Vague, sure, but given the context, there’s only a few things that could mean:

The next day, Aburto made it Instagram Official with a post of his own, writing, “Thank u instagram, now I’m married,” accompanied by some gorgeous glamor shots of the hunky hubbies.

Plenty of Lane and Aburto’s friends have taken to the comments to show their love and support, including Guy Branum, River Butcher, and Jay Jurden—it’s basically a who’s who of the queer comedy scene!

“PRE-NUP!!! I mean, CONGRATULATIONS!!!,” cracks the hilarious Alec Mapa.

Elsewhere, Gus Kenworthy, Nicola Byer, Jonathan Van Ness, Frankie Grande, Colman Domingo, and Nyle DiMarco have all congratulated the happy husbands.

Ugh, these two!! The photos alone are making us swoon—that’s one stunning couple.

It’s unclear, exactly, how long Lane and and Aburto have been together, but the two have been appearing in one another’s social media posts since earlier this summer.

Aburto—who writes in his bio that he’s a dancer, actor, “new singer” and fitness coach—seems to have first posted with Lane back in June, when he enlisted the comedian to act out a motivational phrase for his 124k+ followers.

Lane, for his part, just recently kicked off his “Al Dente” world tour, so it seems he managed to sneak in a wedding before he heads off to Australia for a series of comedy shows in early September.

You might’ve thought it was impossible that the jacked comedian could find a partner with just as many muscles, but it sure looks like Aburto is quite the match!

Congrats to Matteo Lane and Rodrigo Aburto! Here’s to many happy years—and hopefully many more photos—ahead!