Hugh Hefner’s widow says he “definitely” had men in his bed & was “very open” about sex

Hugh Hefner –– the late founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy –– was a lot more “open” than people knew… and may have slept with men, according to his widow Crystal.

The 37-year-old model, who married Hugh in 2012 and stayed with him until his 2017 passing, got candid about the tycoon’s sexual proclivities while promoting her new tell-all book Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

One of the biggest revelations –– aside from reports that Hugh was “less sex-savvy than [a teenage boy]” –– is that other men were frequently around for Hefner’s sex parties.

“[Hugh] definitely had men in his bed before for the orgies they would have and sometimes film,” Crystal told The Messenger.

“But you know, I don’t know to what extent interacting with each other or just with other women in the bed.”

Still, she did suggest that Hugh’s sexual appetite almost certainly meant it went farther than that.

“He was a total sex addict,” she explained. “So I’m sure in all forms he would explore. I don’t know firsthand, but yeah, he was a very open person. And he even said himself, ‘I’m an open book.’ I mean, that’s as far as I can talk on that, or know.”

This isn’t the first time that someone has spoken about Hugh’s attraction to men though.

In 2022, an episode of A&E’s docuseries Secrets of Playboy alleged that he maintained a sexual relationship with friend Dr. Mark Saignor for nearly 40 years.

“They had a physical relationship,” Saignor’s daughter Jennifer said, adding, “It’s my personal belief that the love of Hef’s life was my father.”

Furthermore, Hef was a vocal proponent for LGBTQ+ rights throughout his lifetime, despite his reputation for repping heterosexuality en masse with Playboy.

In a 2012 issue of the magazine, he called gay marriage “a fight for all of our rights.”

And back in the ’90s, he made headlines for criticizing how the government handled the HIV/AIDS crisis, telling The Advocate: “The only thing ‘wrong’ with AIDS is the way our government responded to it. They are culpable on many, many levels.”

The late Playboy founder’s LGBTQ+ activism certainly contributes to the complex legacy he’s left behind. Following his passing, multiple former Playmates came forward with allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and manipulation.

But it’s a silver lining for Crystal, who described their marriage as “very traumatic” in a recent interview.

“Hef, he was pretty open,” she told The Messenger. “He was an advocate. And he did change a lot of laws. So there’s good.”

Hearsay or not, Hugh’s forthright attitude about sexuality seems to have rubbed off on his son Marston Hefner, who creates content on OnlyFans and identifies as “bisexual AF.”

Having grown up with “Playboy [magazines] strewn around the house,” Marston told PageSix he believes “there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality.”

Although his OnlyFans page remains active, the 33-year-old is currently taking some time away for his mental health.

As he told followers in a recent video, “I’m consciously taking a break from creating. So far, it’s been wonderful. I took a walk out into nature and I spent time with family.”