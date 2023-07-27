Hunter Doohan strips down to his briefs & shows off his handstand skills in white hot Calvin Klein campaign

Photo Credit: Ben Price / Calvin Klein

It’s going to be quite a while until we get to see the second season of Netflix‘ blockbuster Addams Family hit Wednesday (and you have the Hollywood studios to blame for that, thanks to their refusal to pay actors and writers fairly, directly leading to the ongoing SAG and WGA strikes).

Thankfully, breakout hunk Hunter Doohan is keeping fans fed in the meantime.

This week, the actor revealed he’s the latest spokesmodel for Calvin Klein, showing off a series of scorching hot photos with the brand’s signature white briefs on full display:

Lensed by photographer Ben Price, each shot is a scorcher, with Doohan showing off his ripped physique—and his handstand skills!

My, my Calvin Klein, you’ve really outdone yourself with this one.

The comments section on Doohan’s Instagram post is a real who’s who of queer Hollywood. Fire Island babe Zane Phillips is at a loss for words, simply shouting, “HUNTER!!!!!!,” while his Glamorous co-star Miss Benny simply writes, “Hottie” (she’s right.)

Photo Credit: Ben Price / Calvin Klein

Scroll further and you’ll also see Nico Greetham, Queer As Folk‘s Devin Way and Chris Renfro, Danny Godoy, Matt Rogers, and even everyone’s favorite morning news anchor Gio Benitez showing their support—and thirst.

“Did you get that body at the Raddison Blu in Romania?,” Doohan’s Wednesday co-star Riki Lindhome asks, referring to the fact that the cast and and crew lived in the Eastern European country for months while filming the Netflix series.

By the end of Wednesday’s first season, Doohan’s character Tyler Galpin is revealed to be a *spoiler alert* shape-shifting monster known as a Hyde (as in, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr….”). And it seems the actor learned a thing or two from his role, not being afraid to show off his wild Hyde side in these revealing photos.

Of course, the shots have made their way to Twitter/X, too, where fans can barely contain their excitement:

my kind of man https://t.co/jKFiSiMFhN — aries king? (@callmekingaries) July 27, 2023

doggy, missionary, cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, upside down, one leg up, two legs up, in public, on a spaceship, in the yard, in a car, in a box, on a table, against a wall, under the bed, on the moon pic.twitter.com/VAWoFKeeKX — patricia (@tylersgalpin) July 27, 2023

Again, it could be quite a while until we get to see more of Doohan on Wednesday, so we’ll just have to enjoy these stunning photos in the meantime.

Of course, there’s plenty more where that came from: The “it boy” has been keeping busy with editorial photoshoots, red carpets, and more. Scroll down below for a few more of our favorite shots for his Instagram:

And be on the lookout for Doohan in the horror short film Ringing Rocks, which may be coming soon to a film festival near you!