TIKTALK

Husbands in sexy yoga positions, Drag Queen COVID vaccines, & Shangela’s mealtime prayer

By

Instagram is where you’ll find hot videos of Maluma working out and the like, but if you’re looking for a good laugh – TikTok’s got your back. Here’s some fresh content from this week to get you going:

Serena ChaCha was the Johnson & Johnson of vaccines.

@heymisskelsey

J&J is the Serena Chacha of vaccines ##vaccine ##moderna ##johnsonandjohnson ##dragrace ##vaccinated ##dragqueen ##rpdr ##dragraceuk ##healthyliving

♬ original sound – Tom

Putting your husband in fake yoga positions became the latest trend.

@abbieherbert_

IM CRYING LIKE FOR PART 2 ☠️ #fyp #foryou #couple #husbandwife #4u #viral #couplegoals #trend #newtrend #comedy #GetCrocd #foryou #sasswars #react

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Slick It Up shot their new campaign on an iPhone.

@slickitupofficial

Kids today?!?!

♬ original sound – Dave

Katie Cult said grace.

@cropd

✨ Sickening ✨ #shangela #rpdrmeme

♬ original sound – Katie Cult

A sugar baby explained how he acquired a sugar daddy.

@creationofadam

my sugar daddy found me i did not find him #grindr #sugarbabies #storytime

♬ original sound –

Mikey Tooley got ready for his Grindr date.

@mikeytooley

You know the vibezzz #gay #fyp #lgbtq #gaytiktok

♬ Be A Clown – ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ Osuna ࣪꒷

Devon Palmer practiced talking to his dad.

@devon_palmer

Play catch

♬ original sound – devon palmer

A gay cop pulled this guy over.

@levi1440

The cop took the bumper sticker too seriously …Reposting cause first one got removed for hate speech? I Swear no hate at all. #gaycopsoftiktok

♬ Crazy in Love – Beyoncé,Jay-Z

Gray’s grandma saw the “Call Me By Your Name” video.

@lilnasx

♬ CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – not lil nas x

And straight guys were put on blast.

@itsmikeyyd

Let me see if you’re still straight

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz