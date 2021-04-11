Husbands in sexy yoga positions, Drag Queen COVID vaccines, & Shangela’s mealtime prayer

Instagram is where you’ll find hot videos of Maluma working out and the like, but if you’re looking for a good laugh – TikTok’s got your back. Here’s some fresh content from this week to get you going:
Serena ChaCha was the Johnson & Johnson of vaccines.
@heymisskelsey
J&J is the Serena Chacha of vaccines ##vaccine ##moderna ##johnsonandjohnson ##dragrace ##vaccinated ##dragqueen ##rpdr ##dragraceuk ##healthyliving
Putting your husband in fake yoga positions became the latest trend.
@abbieherbert_
IM CRYING LIKE FOR PART 2 ☠️ #fyp #foryou #couple #husbandwife #4u #viral #couplegoals #trend #newtrend #comedy #GetCrocd #foryou #sasswars #react
Slick It Up shot their new campaign on an iPhone.
@slickitupofficial
Kids today?!?!
Katie Cult said grace.
@cropd
✨ Sickening ✨ #shangela #rpdrmeme
A sugar baby explained how he acquired a sugar daddy.
@creationofadam
my sugar daddy found me i did not find him #grindr #sugarbabies #storytime
Mikey Tooley got ready for his Grindr date.
@mikeytooley
You know the vibezzz #gay #fyp #lgbtq #gaytiktok
Devon Palmer practiced talking to his dad.
@devon_palmer
Play catch
A gay cop pulled this guy over.
@levi1440
The cop took the bumper sticker too seriously …Reposting cause first one got removed for hate speech? I Swear no hate at all. #gaycopsoftiktok
Gray’s grandma saw the “Call Me By Your Name” video.
@lilnasx
And straight guys were put on blast.
@itsmikeyyd
Let me see if you’re still straight
