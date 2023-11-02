Iconic ’90s gay adult film star Hank Hightower dead at 57

Iconic ’90s gay adult film star Hank Hightower (whose real name was Henry Robert Hightower) has passed away. He was 57 years old.

Hightower’s close friend, Jeff Yarbrough, shared the sad news on Facebook yesterday, along with several photos of Hightower in his younger years.

“I was jolted awake by a text early this morning. One of the (few) special guys in my life lost a health battle today,” Yarbrough wrote. “Hank and I lived large, hard, and fast at an appropriate time for all that–late 1990s–after a sh*t ton of our friends had died of AIDS.”

“As per his wishes, he died at home surrounded by his two pups. He passed peacefully. Memorial details will be sent in a few weeks. … I will always hold you close, HH, and happy trails.”

Born in California on October 12, 1966, Hightower appeared in dozens of adult films throughout the ’90s and early ’00s before eventually retiring and dedicating much of his time to animal rescue efforts.

He was known for his scruffy goatee and furry chest, as well as his ability to effortlessly switch from playing a dom leather top to more a submissive persona.

Some of his adult film credits include “Buttsluts of Leather,” “Bathhouse Bears,” “Dominique’s Bi Adventure,” and “Total Corruption 2: One Night In Jail.”

Friends and fans of Highwater, who had reportedly been battling cancer, have been remembering him on Twitter X this week.

RIP Hank Hightower. The original muscle bear and good friend. 10 years in a porn I made about 5 friends and Hank sure was one of them. Double trouble. He was also battling with cancer and called me 2 days ago to check up on me. Now he is gone. He will be really missed ?? pic.twitter.com/seCD72x9UJ — Pete Finland (@PeteFinland66) November 1, 2023

RIP.