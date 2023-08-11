Inspired by ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: Here are 3 real-life love stories that make us swoon

Image Credit: ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Amazon Studios

History has to start somewhere!

Red, White & Royal Blue, the long-awaited film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel, is now streaming on Prime Video.

The film tells the story of the relationship between “First Son” of the U.S. President, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and British royal heir, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

Though they begin as “frenemies,” an incident with a cake and some good old-fashioned quality time bring the pair closer together, and they soon realize they might just have feelings for one another—which, given their status, will have big-time international implications.

Once Alex and Henry’s romance heats up, Red, White & Royal Blue enters into some territory many out there are surely familiar with: The long-distance relationship.

In honor of the film’s premiere, Queerty has asked our readers to share their own personal stories of long-distance love.

Here are three of our favorite stories as submitted by you, Dear Queerty Readers, each sweet and moving in their own special way.

Pioneering Partners

Photos provided by: Thomas J. Richardson

Queerty reader Thomas shares the story of his 22-year-long intercontinental romance, which overcame borders and backward laws:

“[I] met my husband of 22 years on a blind date. I flew from San Francisco to Mazatlan, Mexico to meet Salvador—we’ve been together ever since. [We] commuted for years, when same sex marriage became legal in my home state of Massachusetts, we were married. DOMA [The Defense Of Marriage Act] overturn[ed], so we fought the good immigration fight. in the final immigration interview for U.S. citizenship, the immigration officer congratulated us for being pioneers and awarded Salvador U.S. citizenship. It [wasn’t] always easy, but perseverance paid off.”

Millennial Love Story

Image Credit: Threads, via @their.wild.adventure

Kai shares a “sliding in the DMs” success story, where a quarantine-era crush blossomed into so much more:

“Setting the scene to 2021 when we were fighting a worldwide pandemic—the borders were shut down. Chance found us in each other’s DMS. What started as an online friendship quickly turned into a millennial love story. Cue ‘I Fell In Love With A Girl From The Internet‘ by Laura Sanderson. The day the borders opened she was on a flight from Paris to Seattle. After two-plus years of long distance and five trips to the U.S., we were enGAYged and tying the knot in a few weeks to break the distance forever.”

How’s Your Head?

Image Credit: Getty Images

And, finally, Dante tells the tale of a lucky chance encounter followed by a couple of unlucky breaks, including a partner who was swept off his feet—literally!

“[I] was visiting Amsterdam for Queen’s Day back in the day and I ran into a Dutch guy I had just hooked [up with] the night before. As we were greeting each other in the middle of a crowd, he fainted. I didn’t know his name, but I stayed with him for three hours until he was okay to walk. Needless to say, he apologized the whole time—[he was] hypoglycemic! The next night he invited [me] to dinner to apologize and his car got towed. We walked all over the city looking for the pound. We dated long distance for two years and then I moved from NYC and gave up my rent controlled apartment in the [Upper West Side}—still hurts—to [move to] little Amsterdam. We lived together for eight years. I had not seen [him] for 18 years, but we met in Amsterdam last year. Our lives had changed for the better. We agreed that breaking up was the best we did for each other.”

