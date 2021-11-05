Insurrectionist who said she’s “definitely” NOT going to jail because she’s white sentenced to prison

Hey, remember Jenna Ryan?

She’s that awful Texas realtor who flew a private plane to Washington, D.C. to break into the U.S. Capitol building at Donald Trump‘s urging and then posted all about it on social media.

Well, she was just slapped with a prison sentence for her participation in the deadly attack after bragging about how she was “definitely” not going to jail earlier this year.

Ryan was arrested in January after she said storming the Capitol was “one of the best days of my life.” In March, she tweeted that she was “definitely” not going to jail when someone left on a comment saying she was headed for the slammer.

“Definitely not going to jail,” she wrote. “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

This week, Ryan was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines to the Architect of the Capitol after she pleaded guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

During her sentencing, she told Judge Christopher Cooper, “This is not anything that remotely resembles who I am.”

“Your case has generated a fair amount of public interest,” he replied. “And as a result, people will be interested to know what sentence you get.”

And people certainly are interested. Here’s what they’re saying…

After yesterday’s sentencing, Ryan immediately took to Twitter to issue a “blanket statement” about the response her story has received.

“I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me,” she wrote. “You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

She followed that up with a second statement saying she’s exploring alternative ways for people to send her donations to cover her legal expenses after she keeps getting blocked from mainstream money transfering platforms.

“Please note, payment gateways such as Stripe and Paypal have shut me down so that I am unable to fundraise to cover my legal expenses,” she wrote. “I will be seeking alternatives for fundraising.”

It looks as though Karma’s work here is done.

