It’s not even autumn, but the pumpkin spice gays are out, proud & on the prowl

Put away your reusable iced coffee straw and pick up that reusable hot coffee cozy: It’s officially Pumpkin Spice Season.

(Or maybe just keep those straws on hand: The weather is still warm, and iced pumpkin spice lattes are a thing.)

Starbucks trotted out its PSLs on August 24 this year, nearly a month before the start of autumn. In fact, 2023 is tied for first in an Axios ranking of Starbucks’ earliest PSL debuts of the last 10 years. And Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, and Bath & Body Works put out pumpkin spice products even earlier this year.

Axios also reports that pumpkin fever is only growing, with consumers spending $802.5 million on pumpkin products in the 52-week period ending on July 29, compared to the $563.6 million in the same time period in 2019.

Of course, it’s well documented that pumpkin spice products are quite literally popping with gay consumers: MEL Magazine covered the introduction of pumpkin spice poppers in 2019. (“It smells like someone opened a bottle of poppers in a Bath & Body Works, or like a pumpkin pie was brought to the Eagle,” one consumer told the magazine. Another added, “PSL poppers are like sniffing a scented fall candle that makes you horny.”)

See also: the “This Gay Needs a Pumpkin Spice Latte” T-shirts and the “Dumpkin Spice” flushable wipes.

In fact, pumpkin spice lattes are so gay that some straight men feel insecure even ordering them, as Vice reported in 2017. (Sending them our thoughts and prayers.)

And if you, dear reader, have any hangups about proudly proclaiming a passion for all things pumpkin-flavored, don’t forget the Queerty survey that showed that PSL drinkers have more sex.

Or just check out these tweets about the gays and their pumpkin spice.

im a starbucks girlie i have been counting down to get a psl https://t.co/19a3383CSs — Harvey || Moose's Sunglasses ? (@queer_moose) August 24, 2023

Getting my first psl of the season at Starbucks and Britney Spears is playing??? Did the gay gods know I was coming!!? — Ryan | Kuvira’s left coochie flap™ (@Korvirasami1) August 24, 2023

I’m in a gay panic because I haven’t gotten a PSL yet i get you. — Nerezza (@PlayWithNerezza) August 25, 2023

you say you’re a mlm

i ask what’s your boyfriends name



you say you’re in psl

i’m asking if it’s grande



communism is out. fall gays are in — kp (@kitty_pavlova) August 25, 2023

Sorry, I’m a pumpkin spice latte gay pic.twitter.com/etCNarDNWV — Thomas ??????????????? (@DeptfordWife1) September 2, 2023

two types of gay people: when i get coffee i have a flat white/expresso. when my friend gets coffee he has a pumpkin spice latte with three extra sugars. he’s so powerful im terrified — seppy (beloved jester) (@bakugokatsudon) September 8, 2023

sooooo who wanna go on a cute lil gay date to spirit Halloween with me (we get pumpkin spice iced chai lattes first) pic.twitter.com/wItigZnk79 — Forrester ???? (@fru1typunch) September 3, 2023

Self-identified circuit gay coworker surprised me with a PSL at my last lab meeting….. I have never known community like this — wizard of loneliness (@fish__sandwich) August 30, 2023

pumpkin spice cold brew is just…. unparalleled — Marsh, Calamity Queer (@CalamityBard) September 5, 2023

Dis me. Queer poss trying to make my way through my current gay bachelorhood powered only by pumpkin spice https://t.co/PtxocxgRP4 — The Eldritch Gay Horror???????? (@Wanderer_42) September 11, 2023

Missed the bus bc it was like 5 minutes early but at least I got my psl ? — SolusPrime (certified gay) (@Solatronus) September 5, 2023

Basic b*tch programming resumes with my first PSL of the season



And I’m gay, so of course it has to be iced pic.twitter.com/uhkb3jUqYR — Joe Glass????Preorder The Miracles now! (@JosephGlass) September 10, 2023