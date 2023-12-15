It’s not Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s fault, Shygirl’s rave-like wonderland, Souvenir’s late-night anthem

The bops don’t stop just because it’s the holiday season, and this week has served us a few hidden gems and major serves from both beloved and rising artists on the queer music scene. We know that this time of year can make us go through A LOT of emotions and also have a flurry of things to get done, so, we’ve handpicked the tracks that will keep you grooving this weekend through the holiday hustle and bustle.

Take a gander at this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Not My Fault” by Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp have joined forces for “Not My Fault,” the lead single from the upcoming soundtrack of the new Mean Girls movie. As a film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, featuring Rapp reprising her role as Regina George. This track marks a full circle moment for Rapp, who transitioned from her acting background to pursue a full-time music career. Now, she shines on this groovy pop song with proudly queer-coded lyrics, with proudly queer-coded lyrics and a sickening verse from Megan Thee Stallion. Mean Girls is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, and we’re sure it’s going to be SO fetch.

“James Dean” by Gregory Dillon

Gregory Dillon’s latest release, “James Dean,” is an evocative 80s-inspired breakup anthem that captures the essence of cold, nostalgic nighttime drives. This euphoric single delves into themes of love and loss, offering a mature and introspective departure from Dillon’s previous works. The song, inspired by Dillon’s lifelong fascination with the iconic James Dean, features dark-pulsing synths, yearning vocals, and an orchestral twist that culminates in a mesmerizing crash. Dillon is igniting the queer music scene, and we’re sure his fiery, alternative anthems will keep his rising career aflame.

“thicc” by Shygirl (ft. Cosha)

Shygirl’s latest drop “thicc” invites listeners into a rave-like wonderland filled with kaleidoscopic visuals that will leave you in a trance. The track showcases Shygirl’s deep-rooted affinity for club and electronic music, with her vocals weaving through a dizzy, pulsating beat, exuding a carefree and teasing allure; classic traits of Shygirl’s club persona. Shygirl is known for her innovative take on pop, and this track is a testament to that.

“Crash” by Souvenir

Get ready for a ride, cause Brooklyn pop boi Souvenir is back with “Crash”, a darker b-side to his bright, summer single “Soft Place To Land”. Continuing his love affair with dream-pop, the song is a late-night anthem for those avoidant attachment Sagittariuses (we all know ‘em). Its melodic elements are carried by Souvenir’s pitch-perfect vocals, and this cinematic single is sure to take you somewhere you didn’t know you needed.