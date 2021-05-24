Did Ivanka Trump accidentally on purpose commit perjury? It sure looks like it!

Things aren’t looking too good for Ivanka Trump.

In addition to being criminally investigated by both the New York Attorney General’s office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, it now appears she may have also committed perjury while speaking under oath to the D.C. Attorney General’s Office.

A little backstory: The D.C. Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the misuse of inaugural funds and overpayments made to the Trump International Hotel back in 2017. Last December, Ivanka spent five hours giving sworn deposition to lawyers from the DA’s office. Now, her testimony has been released and it sure looks like she lied under oath.

During her deposition, Ivanka was asked about Allen Weisselberg, her father’s longtime colleague who she has known literally her entire life and who Melania Trump‘s former BFF/senior advisor says was deeply involved in the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

Allen Weisselberg's hands were ALL over the Presidential Inauguration Committee's (PIC) $107 Million Dollars.They made ME the cover girl for Trump's grift. Don, Jr. doesn't seem to know anyone or anything. See below what Rick Gates had to say about Weisselberg @MichaelCohen212 pic.twitter.com/st6EssKmvY — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) May 21, 2021

Raw Story reports:

The former president’s eldest daughter told investigators under oath that she was unaware of the job title of Allen Weisselberg, who had worked for Trump Organization since the 1970s and had long served as the company’s chief financial officer, during an investigation of the family’s business dealings. “I don’t know what his exact title is, but he’s an executive at the company,” she testified. Weisselberg’s personal tax filings have fallen under investigation by New York attorney general Letitia James, who’s also conducting civil and criminal investigations of the Trump family, and many expect the longtime Trump accountant to flip.

The “Gosh, I really don’t know him…” line is one Donald Trump frequently uses whenever he’s asked about a member from his inner circle after they’ve become ensnared in controversy–from Paul Manafort to Prince Andrew to Vladimir Putin.

Considering how well feigning ignorance has worked for her dad, it makes sense that Ivanka would give it a try herself. Unfortunately, nobody seems to believe her.

Here’s what people are saying…

I can't wait for Ivanka Trump to be arrested. — Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) May 22, 2021

Lawyer: Who is Allen Weisselberg? Ivanka: I don’t know. Lawyer: He signs your paychecks. Who is Ivana Trump? Ivanka: The name is familiar… Lawyer: She’s your mother. Are these questions too difficult? Ivanka: I don’t know. Could you rephrase that?https://t.co/hA8e16jDpj — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) May 23, 2021

Ivanka Trump, under oath, feigned ignorance & pretended to be unaware Allen Weisselberg has been Trump Org’s CFO for decades. Conspicuous since she’s worked at the same company as executive VP since 2005. You can smell the deception a mile away. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 24, 2021

Breaking: Ivanka tested positive for lying. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 24, 2021

Ivanka trump who is Allen Weisselberg?

Don't know, I think he was my father's coffee boy. pic.twitter.com/pclOrar4nk — J Tir ?????? (@joeytir) May 23, 2021

Ivanka Trump is obviously not a better liar than her dad.

In his case, Donald Trump doesn’t need to be. Millions of idiots believe anything he says. Absolutely anything. — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) May 23, 2021

Couldn’t find video, but this photo does exist, seriously he’s standing right behind her & she doesn’t know who he is?🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️😳 pic.twitter.com/IY54I60v4T — Mary Snavlinmsnavlin (@msnavlin) May 23, 2021

Previous Ivanka: Weiselberg “plays an integral part in the Trump Organization’s growth & continued financial success,” she said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “He is deeply passionate, fiercely loyal & has stood alongside my father & our family for over [3] decades.” — Eco System Down (@EcoSystemDown) May 24, 2021

