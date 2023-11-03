Ivanka’s court loss means the latest phase of the Trump Hunger Games will convene next week

Well, it looks like Ivanka
Trump Kushner has officially reached the end of the road in her futile attempts to avoid testifying in her dad’s $250 civil fraud trial in New York. Whomp, whomp.
Last week, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron, who has been overseeing the trail, to dismiss the subpoena she received from New York Attorney General Letitia James compelling her testimony. When Engoron declined, she took the request to an appeals court.
The former first daughter tried to argue that she shouldn’t have to testify because she’s a very busy mother of three school-aged children living in Florida and traveling to New York for a court appearance would be hugely inconvenient.
“Ms Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her lawyers said in a legal filing on Thursday.
Unfortunately, the appeals court was unmoved by her excuse and issued a short 11-word response to her request late last night: “Application for interim stay pending decision on the motion is denied.”
And with that, the 42-year-old, who served as the executive vice president for development and acquisition at the Trump Organization from 2005 until leaving in 2017 to work in the Trump White House, will now have to take the witness stand next week.
Earlier this week, Ivanka’s cousin, Mary Trump, predicted the eldest Trump daughter would flip on her dad if she’s required to testify.
“She’s just going to tell the truth and throw him under the bus,” she told journalist Molly Jong-Fast, adding that the ex-president would likely “throw [Ivanka] under the bus if he needed to because he doesn’t care about anybody.”
At least the feeling is mutual between the two!
After Ivanka’s appeal was denied yesterday, Mary took to
“BREAKING: Ivanka’s motion to get out of testifying because it’s ‘during the school week’ was denied,” she wrote. “Jared is available to babysit for the very reasonable price of $2 billion.”
When Ivanka finally testifies next week, she’s going to have LOTS to answer for.
Forbes recently published a lengthy expose about how she allegedly helped her dad inflate the values of his properties and lie about his net worth, as well as exaggerate the size of her family’s properties, increasing the number of acres.
Writer Dan Alexander said the Trumps “had a habit of noting the per-acre price of a smaller parcel and throwing out a puffed-up number of acres, thus leaving the impression that the property must have been more valuable than it actually was.”
Earlier in the trial, it was revealed that a Trump Park Avenue penthouse was valued at two and a half times higher in business records than the price Ivanka was quoted when she was considering buying the apartment. And another, even bigger penthouse was offered to her for about $30 million less than it was valued in business records.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump accused Judge Engoron of persecuting his children, posting to Truth Social: “Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!”
The ex-president is scheduled to testify on Monday. Ivanka will provide the encore performance on Wednesday.
15 Comments
GBinMD
Worthless white trash scum. Jared is a pedo and a traitor. She is some kind of wh*** for her father and anyone else he wants. These people could only exist in a B movie.
Hi
GBinMD. Jared is a pedo? What evidence do you have on Jared?
How about I show you actual photos of Hunter Biden with naked underage girls whiles he’s hitting the crack pipe? But yes, yell and scream at the Trumps. Hunter gets a pass from you? Selective outrage?
COTTONTOP
The topic here is Ivanka trump. Please pay attention and try to keep up.
Baron Wiseman
@COTTONTOP
Some of are able to focus on more than one thing at a time. So “please pay attention and try to keep up.”
abfab
Defending the TRUMPS the only way they know how……..by talking about someone else. Talk about lame.
abfab
”Some of are able to focus”
Baron, I know you’re presently very excited, but you should be focusing on sentence structure. Drop out.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
Drop out?
How can I do that when I wait with baited breath for your hilarious, knee-slapping quips?!?
abfab
No cupcake…..you….you are a drop out. You might have stayed in school, but no, you were a drop out.
Are we clear.
Hi
All this reporting on the Trumps, specifically his children.
The ironic part is Biden’s son ending up in prison before any of them.
No reporting on Hunter’s ‘poor me, blame
everyone else’ OP ED in the US Times?
Poor white boy has his drug sentence, and gun charges played out behind close doors while Black families are split up due to the incarnation of similar charges. But yes, focus on the Trump children. That’s the shinny object to keep one side distracted.
Baron Wiseman
@Hi
Yes, we constantly hear about the evil of guns from Democrats as they are always trying to undermine and eliminate the Second Amendment. Yet when the President’s son violates obvious gun laws, that is quietly swept aside with no repurcussions. Hey Democrats – stop creating new laws if you are not going to apply them universally.
still_onthemark
As a Democrat, I’d love to see Hunter Biden serve a few months in prison for the gun charge.
MAGAts never want Trump or any MAGAts to pay for their crimes, EVER!
NYC1977
@Baron I thought all you gun-obsessed, “thoughts and prayers” GOPers want everyone to be able to buy guns without a background check or any consequences.
Sooo, good for you but not for Hunter? I guess your precious second amendment doesn’t apply to everyone, huh? Hypocrite much?
Baron Wiseman
@NYC1977
You obviously don’t know what gun laws Hunter broke. There are no “thoughts and prayers GOPers” that think there shouldn’t be consequences for gun violations. It should apply equally to Hunter or Donald Jr or any other U.S. citizen.
abfab
My God! you’re an empty-headed clown, @miss baroness.
abfab
Hi..
New name for same old, sad, bigoted, GOP TROLL. Baron has a new friend…himself.