Jacob Wohl might need to dip into his OnlyFans money to pay $5 million fine for illegal robocalling

It’s a good thing OnlyFans reversed its ban on explicit content today because it looks like professional troll/aspiring model Jacob Wohl might need some quick cash.

The Federal Communications Commission just slapped Wohl and his buddy, right-wing operative Jack Burkman, with a $5.1 million proposed fine for allegedly targeting Black Americans in a robocalling scheme to suppress 2020 voter turnout and help get Donald Trump reelected.

Wohl, who launched an OnlyFans page last year, has led several failed attempts at discrediting Democrats, including a 2019 Medium article falsely accusing Pete Buttigieg of sexual assault.

Now, the FCC says he violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when he sent pre-recorded robocall “messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.'”

So they’re fining him $5.1 million.

“This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission,” it said in a statement this week. “It is also the first action where the FCC was not required to warn robocallers before robocall violations could be counted toward a proposed fine, per Congress’s recent amendment of the TCPA.”

Wohl hasn’t commented on the fine, but last year he told CNN that he and Burkman have “never done any robocalls” and are “categorically uninvolved” in any artful scheming to get Trump reelected.

Surely won’t be long before Jacob Wohl announces a 40% off promo for his OnlyFans in a bid to raise the cash for that $5 million FCC fine pic.twitter.com/SYg6csSeaO — Patrick Swayne (@pswayne7) August 25, 2021

