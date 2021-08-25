OnlyFans breaks the internet again, says explicit content won’t be banned after all

Well, that was fast.

Less than one week after announcing a ban on sexually explicit content, OnlyFans has fully reversed course and said there’s no ban after all.

The U.K.-based subscription site claimed it had initiated the ban in response to changing online banking policies at partners who process payments on the site.

Now, it seems, they’ve come to a new arrangement with those banks, announcing Wednesday that it “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community.” For the purposes of this statement, “diverse creator community” is their way of saying “adult film performers.”

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” the statement reads. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change,” the company tweeted.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” it added.

In an article published just yesterday, OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely claimed banks like JP Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon and the U.K.’s Metro Bank had made it impossible for the site to pay its content creators.

By taking the issue public last week, it’s likely Stokely was using the expected public backlash as a negotiating tactic to pressure the banks into reconsidering. It would appear that this plan worked.

Launched in 2016, OnlyFans is best-known for hosting sexually explicit, homemade adult content. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to follow their favorite creators, and the site takes a 20% cut.

The site’s popularity grew during the pandemic, and it says it has 130 million users. It handled $2billion in sales last year, according to Bloomberg.

