James Charles breaks silence after underage sexting scandal to claim he’s being blackmailed

After going radio silent last month amid a sexting scandal allegedly involving several underage boys, YouTube sensation James Charles returned to social media this week to claim he is being “blackmailed” by a former employee.
“I feel as though I’m being cornered,” the 21-year old makeup artist said in an 8-minute video posted to Twitter.
— James Charles (@jamescharles) May 11, 2021
NBC reports:
Charles, whose legal name is James Charles Dickinson, is being sued by Kelly Rocklein, who worked for him for six months in 2018 before she was fired.
In the complaint, Rocklein alleges Charles required her to work 12 hour days, seven days a week, after he gave her a promotion from video editor to producer but didn’t hire a replacement for her old position. She said she was never given overtime or double time.
In addition to the alleged wage violations, she also claims she suffered discrimination and retaliation while working for Charles.
According to the complaint, Rocklein says she was wrongfully terminated after suffering a head injury that caused her to experience “headaches, temporary loss of consciousness, confusion, amnesia,” and other crippling ailments.
She alleges Charles wasn’t sympathetic to her injuries and “callously accused her of not being dedicated to her job as a result of her work being delayed while she was hospitalized.” After taking a week off per her doctor’s orders, she says she was fired.
Charles denies everything, saying Rocklein is making “just the craziest claims you could ever imagine.”
“I currently feel as though the situation that I was in is being taken advantage of,” he said in the video, “and I feel as though I’m being blackmailed.”
Charles also raised suspicion about the timing of Rocklein going public with her claims, suggesting she carefully coincided it with his announcement that he was leaving social media following those underage sexting claims.
Last month, Charles addressed the accusations being made against him, saying he was “holding myself accountable” while also claiming he believed his sexting partners, many of whom were fans, were over the age of 18.
He said we would be leaving social media indefinitely to process his actions, hold himself accountable, and heal.
— James Charles (@jamescharles) April 17, 2021
Rocklein’s lawyer says Charles’s sexting scandal wasn’t a factor in her decision to go public with her story and that “there is no truth to any blackmail.” She is seeking back pay, as well as damages for distress and mental anguish.
Meanwhile, Charles called Rocklein’s actions “an attempt to pressure me into making a much, much higher settlement offer,” adding that “my only option is to pursue this to the fullest extent of the law, and my hope is one day when it does get to a courtroom in the future, justice will be served.”
Sounds like this could get messy.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
7 Comments
drmiller
Couple things here. If he really wasn’t paying her overtime, he will absolutely lose that lawsuit. The law is the law and he owes the bitch backpay. Second, everyone is “at-will” employed in the US. Meaning he can fire her whenever he wants for whatever cause, including no cause. If she had health problems that made her unable to do her job, he can fire her for that. Period.
Cam
Except her health issues sounded temporary. You aren’t allowed to fire somebody for getting sick or injured, just like you can’t fire somebody if you find out they belong to a religion you don’t like, etc.
man5996853
That is not how it works when it comes to terminating employment. Employee protections vary from state to state and employee absences may be covered by FMLA and workers comp laws(in addition to other protects that the states may offer).
Also, there are FSLA exemptions to overtime pay. I’m not sure if this woman is or isn’t exempted but “the law is the law” applies to most workers but not all of them.
mikenyc352
There is a federal law called the Americans with Disabilities act that requires you make reasonable accommodations for people’s health problems. Federal law prohibits firing someone for the race, religion, gender, disability, age and according to recent interpretations by the court sexuality and gender identity.
Chrisk
Didn’t this Queen have some legal issues before about forcing himself on young straight boys. Not a big leap for to believe this latest news.
Chrisk
Also that’s what happens when you flaunt your wealth while being cheap with the help.
MissTerri
Messy Messy Queen!!! NEXT!!!!!