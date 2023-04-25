in quotes

Jason Collins shares heartbreaking memories of being closeted in the NBA & what happened after he came out

By

For a couple years, I never went on a date. I’d stay home watching TV with my German shepherd, Shadow, and, when people asked what I was doing, I’d make something up.

I try not to look back on life with regrets. Now I understand that this was part of my path. As naive as it sounds, I was under the illusion that I would find the right girl who would make all the confused feelings go away. It doesn’t work like that.

…There’s a stress that you walk around with constantly when you’re in the closet. When I came out, it was like I’d ripped off a Band-Aid. There was so much support from fans and teammates, so many new friends that I made, and I thought, Why didn’t I do this sooner?

Retired pro basketball player Jason Collins speaking to Sports Illustrated about being closeted for most of his NBA career.

