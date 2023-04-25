Jason Collins shares heartbreaking memories of being closeted in the NBA & what happened after he came out

Related
How Jason Collins changed the game for LGBTQ athletes and became a living legend
For a couple years, I never went on a date. I’d stay home watching TV with my German shepherd, Shadow, and, when people asked what I was doing, I’d make something up.I try not to look back on life with regrets. Now I understand that this was part of my path. As naive as it […]
2 Comments
That’s nice
Kangol2
Jason Collins, even though it took you until nearly the end of your career you still are a pioneer and deserve lots of praise. Where are the other out gay NBA players? You set the standard and maybe others will follow.