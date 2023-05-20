pick of the twitter

Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel & the ‘Fast X’ cast have a lot of people questioning their heterosexuality

By

Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel in side by side photos

Fast X, the 10th and penultimate film in the so-called Fast & Furious franchise, roars into U.S. theaters on May 19, readying to send moviegoers skidding across the Kinsey scale.

Yes, even without Dwayne Johnson (and his bulging biceps) as a central cast member, Fast X is full of actors like Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, and Jason Statham for whom hetero fans would allegedly “go gay.”

And the movies themselves have also revved up the queerness. In a 2019 essay for Slate, Jeffrey Bloomer wrote all about the Fast & Furious franchise’s homoeroticism. “Although I have no doubt a steady supply of bikini-clad track marshals and powerful gas pedals has successfully hid this fact from most viewers,” he observed, “the Fast & Furious movies are, and have always been, tremendously gay, on a level … that nearly leaves behind subtext for full-on text.”

Bloomer cited the final scene in the first movie, 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, in which Brian (the late Paul Walker) assists Dom (Vin Diesel) in his escape from the cops: “[When] the men stare at each other in a prolonged, heated silence, you momentarily wonder if they’re going to go in for a kiss. (Instead, Brian gives Dom the keys to a car, which, in The Fast and the Furious, is basically a sex act anyway.)”

And from the sound of the tweets below, a lot of Fast & Furious fans would want to play third wheel in that sex act!

Keep reading to see the Fast X stars for whom Twitter users would happily lay down their heterosexuality:

Vin Diesel

Jordana Brewster

Happy Fast And Furious GIF by The Fast Saga - Find & Share on GIPHY

Tyrese Gibson

Fast And Furious GIF by The Fast Saga - Find & Share on GIPHY

Michelle Rodriguez

Ludacris

Ill Be There Fast And Furious GIF by The Fast Saga - Find & Share on GIPHY

Jason Momoa

Jason Statham

Helen Mirren

Fast And Furious GIF by The Fast Saga - Find & Share on GIPHY

Brie Larson

Charlize Theron

Check out the trailer for Fast X and all its homoerotic hotness below: