Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel & the ‘Fast X’ cast have a lot of people questioning their heterosexuality

Fast X, the 10th and penultimate film in the so-called Fast & Furious franchise, roars into U.S. theaters on May 19, readying to send moviegoers skidding across the Kinsey scale.

Yes, even without Dwayne Johnson (and his bulging biceps) as a central cast member, Fast X is full of actors like Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, and Jason Statham for whom hetero fans would allegedly “go gay.”

And the movies themselves have also revved up the queerness. In a 2019 essay for Slate, Jeffrey Bloomer wrote all about the Fast & Furious franchise’s homoeroticism. “Although I have no doubt a steady supply of bikini-clad track marshals and powerful gas pedals has successfully hid this fact from most viewers,” he observed, “the Fast & Furious movies are, and have always been, tremendously gay, on a level … that nearly leaves behind subtext for full-on text.”

Bloomer cited the final scene in the first movie, 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, in which Brian (the late Paul Walker) assists Dom (Vin Diesel) in his escape from the cops: “[When] the men stare at each other in a prolonged, heated silence, you momentarily wonder if they’re going to go in for a kiss. (Instead, Brian gives Dom the keys to a car, which, in The Fast and the Furious, is basically a sex act anyway.)”

And from the sound of the tweets below, a lot of Fast & Furious fans would want to play third wheel in that sex act!

Keep reading to see the Fast X stars for whom Twitter users would happily lay down their heterosexuality:

Vin Diesel

Day 3: A photo of the celebrity you would turn gay/lesbian for. Vin Diesel. pic.twitter.com/3DKLhwb95U — Jake F.V. Esquivel (@jfve0708) October 26, 2013

#incaseyoudidntknow I would turn gay for Vin Diesel — Justin Mullin (@Justin_Mullin) May 18, 2012

I wanna get dicked down by Vin diesel but I'm not gay bro. — Noir (@nas_no1r) January 18, 2020

I would actually turn gay for Vin Diesel — Jake (@J_Holden93) May 29, 2013

I’m not gay, but the dream I had about being between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a Fast and Furious sandwich is. — Lee Mays (@OriginalLeeMays) July 10, 2021

Jordana Brewster

Tbc before I came out as trans I was 1000000% gay for Jordana Brewster and I still think she’s one of the hottest women alive — קוליה🤘🏻 (@lilschmutz) April 30, 2022

Seriously tho.. Only person I'd go gay for is @Corrrt_ or Jordana Brewster. — Dee (@deebugzz) October 10, 2012

I'm so gay for Jordana Brewster — R A J A ? (@_rxvxn) April 3, 2015

Tyrese Gibson

im literaly watching 2 fast 2 furious for some reason im gay for tyrese — Furi (@Furi231) December 22, 2018

Im honestly not gay but Tyrese Gibson is ryt good looking. — Danny KS (@Tenacious_D_an) October 22, 2010

Michelle Rodriguez

I’m so gay for Michelle Rodriguez ? pic.twitter.com/Ykgu88tda0 — Didney Penguin ? (@Didneypengu21) December 30, 2018

I'm not gay or anything but i am for Michelle Rodriguez — Mona(: (@itsMonnaaLisa) February 17, 2014

hands down, I wud turn gay for michelle rodriguez.. 🙂 hell yea — Alexandra Bottoms (@fucimnicole) August 14, 2011

Im not Gay or whatever but ill smash Michelle Rodriguez…that's a bad bitch!!!! — ??Krysie ?J. ?? (@_KrysieJSantos) September 4, 2012

I would definitely go gay for Michelle Rodriguez. — Tasha Garcia ? (@tashagoeswest) June 2, 2013

I'd go gay for Michelle Rodriguez any day =) lol — [email protected] Best (@YayMePhilly) January 3, 2012

Ludacris

i'm so gay for ludacris — logan ?? TOTK SPOILERS (@ursifors) May 27, 2017

#endoftheworldconfessions I would go gay for @Ludacris!!! — Joe White the 2nd (@MustangConjure7) December 21, 2012

@CMUProgramBoard I would actually go gay for ludacris! #FireUpLuda — Nick Boyer ? (@nickleboyer) September 19, 2014

Jason Momoa

I’d go gay for Jason Momoa anytime? pic.twitter.com/2qiptRex8N — HaiRyanDesu (@ryan_something) September 6, 2020

Why didn't anyone tell me Jason Momoa is gonna be in Fast X!?!? I'm definitely gonna watch! I'm not gay…but if Momoa was down, who knows. ??? — ??????: ??? ??????? ??????? (@HacksawIs) February 13, 2023

I don’t care what anyone says. Every guy is at least a little gay for Jason Momoa — Hayter (@LordWaffleStomp) August 17, 2018

I’m not gay, I’m not Bi, I’m not even curious but if Jason Momoa was to ask…. — RAMPAGE1963 ☕💙🌊 (@RAMPAGE1963) May 28, 2022

I'm not gay but I would let Jason Momoa destroy me — ?Omega? (@OmegaPichu) April 18, 2022

I would totally go fully gay for Jason Momoa https://t.co/sKMOOpp1JW — Zaragoz Archives (@ZaragozKing) April 26, 2019

Jason Statham

Who *wouldn't* turn gay for Jason Statham? pic.twitter.com/psgnsG1ih7 — AppleOfDiscord (@AppIeOfDiscord) October 1, 2019

I'm not gay, but Jason Statham is Jason Statham ? — Eddy the Lion (@TheLionTrotsky) May 24, 2016

Would happily turn gay for Jason statham, not gay or nothing…. — Will Broughton (@WillBroughton) May 12, 2012

I’m as straight as the day is long, but if I was trapped on an island with Jason Statham and a crate of coconut oil . . . I’d be ok . . . pic.twitter.com/Cps43sPnua — Jeffrey Simons (@math4humans) March 25, 2023

Helen Mirren

I think I've added Helen Mirren to my I'd-Go-Gay-For list. — Sarah (@schtimpy27) February 28, 2011

I am almost gay for Helen Mirren. — Katya ? (@nakitsura) July 1, 2011

Brie Larson

I realised something..

I am incredibly gay for Brie Larson and I am not ashamed to admit it. I’m kidding! I didn’t just realise this, I knew it all along… pic.twitter.com/95rRGVdzuU — Nat | MCU & Jenna Ortega ?? (@Brie_Sparkles) July 1, 2020

i remember vividly when my dad called me into the family room to see this . turned up the volume and everything and went "it's your girl" …. he was pro me being gay if it was for brie larson pic.twitter.com/aCepvIlg1h — cy has gotg3 withdrawls (@avengingphoton) April 20, 2023

I‘m sorry but how can you not be gay for Brie Larson pic.twitter.com/D44GQyW8xg — ????? (@nkscl1) May 23, 2019

Charlize Theron

If you’re not at least a little gay for Charlize Theron then I’m not sure I trust you pic.twitter.com/kREaf896ZJ — Elinor Isenberg (@eliisenberg) July 19, 2020

I'm not gay but Charlize Theron can eat my leg — #1 Str8 Ally (@str8people) June 24, 2022

Why am I so gay for Charlize Theron in short hair — gargee is in the biggest slump ever (@sapphirebubble_) July 12, 2020

Friendly reminder that We all gay for Charlize Theron. — Midori, (@midoridesu__) December 2, 2018

i am so gay for charlize theron like it’s unbelievable — anakin. (@danvrs_) July 14, 2020

Check out the trailer for Fast X and all its homoerotic hotness below: