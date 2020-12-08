swamp thing

Jeanine Pirro, possibly drunk, has weird on-air freakout calling William Barr a reptile

By

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro had a minor on-air freakout over the weekend when she ripped into Attorney General William Barr, calling him a “reptile” for saying the 2020 election wasn’t rigged, despite Donald Trump‘s false claims to the contrary.

Pirro, who reportedly vied for the attorney general position before Barr landed the gig in 2018, was pissed at him for announcing that he hasn’t seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Really? It’s curious Barr, the head of the DOJ, would affirmatively make a statement regarding a pending investigation,” Pirro, who may or may not have been drunk on pinot grigio, snarled at the top of her show.

“As a former prosecutor for over three decades, I and virtually everyone similarly situated, know that DOJ guidelines do not allow comment on investigations.”

As she continued on with her rampage, she grew more and more irate, before eventually she couldn’t seem to hold back any longer.

“We need answers! We need action! We need justice!” she seethed. “And you Mr. Barr are so deep in the swamp, you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles!”

Coincidentally, Pirro’s attack against Barr happened just hours after Trump plugged her show at a MAGA rally.

Later in the hour, Pirro had on pardoned treasonist Michael Flynn, who recently called for a military coup to keep Trump in power, to discuss why governors across the country shouldn’t certify their state’s election results.

And now, some responses to the whole sh*tshow…

