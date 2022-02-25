nuts

Jen Psaki responds perfectly to Ted Cruz’s new nickname for her

By
Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki (Photo: YouTube)

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is currently underway in Florida, and one of those hoping to rouse the attendees was Texas Senator Ted Cruz (aka #CancunCruz).

Yesterday, he suggested to them during his speech that they ‘boo’ White House press spokesperson Jen Psaki, who he called ‘Peppermint Patty’. The name, if you don’t know, is from a red-haired character in the Peanuts cartoon strip.

Cruz’s comments came whilst Psaki was taking a press conference at the White House. A reporter thought it a priority to ask her about it.

“I have another question for you so this was happening while you are at the podium. Senator Ted Cruz is speaking, and you came up he called you Peppermint Patty and has encouraged people to boo you.”

A bemused Psaki was unfazed.

“Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. I won’t take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I am a little bit tougher than that, but there you go.”

Many agreed that Cruz’s attempt at a smear was lame.

Others questioned it being brought up during a press briefing following President Biden’s latest statement on Ukraine and Vladimir Putin.

Besides trying to be funny (and failing), in his rambling speech to CPAC, Cruz also railed against big tech, big government and “the woke mob.” He said Americans had to resist attempts to subjugate them: “I want an unruly, uncontrollable, American, we the people.”

In unrelated Psaki news, it’s been reported that she’s being courted by several news networks. Psaki is planning to leave her role at the White House later this year. The New York Post yesterday said she is being considered as a potential replacement for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. Maddow vacated her regular 9pm ET slot to pursue other projects.