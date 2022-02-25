Jen Psaki responds perfectly to Ted Cruz’s new nickname for her

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is currently underway in Florida, and one of those hoping to rouse the attendees was Texas Senator Ted Cruz (aka #CancunCruz).

Yesterday, he suggested to them during his speech that they ‘boo’ White House press spokesperson Jen Psaki, who he called ‘Peppermint Patty’. The name, if you don’t know, is from a red-haired character in the Peanuts cartoon strip.

Cruz’s comments came whilst Psaki was taking a press conference at the White House. A reporter thought it a priority to ask her about it.

“I have another question for you so this was happening while you are at the podium. Senator Ted Cruz is speaking, and you came up he called you Peppermint Patty and has encouraged people to boo you.”

A bemused Psaki was unfazed.

“Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. I won’t take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I am a little bit tougher than that, but there you go.”

Jen Psaki bats away Sen. Ted Cruz calling her Peppermint Patty at CPAC, “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. I won’t take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I am a little bit tougher than that, but there you go.” pic.twitter.com/leS8a8A2P3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 24, 2022

Many agreed that Cruz’s attempt at a smear was lame.

Peppermint Patty is the best! It’s a compliment to be called Peppermint Patty! — Laura N. Hudlow (@lnhudlow) February 24, 2022

Give sedition Ted Cruz some credit…calling WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki “Peppermint Patty” takes some balls when you literally look like f*ckin Grandpa Munster. pic.twitter.com/9zgJvicAGJ — LuLu (@LegendHancock) February 25, 2022

I’d rather be a peppermint patty than a turdy teddy!!! — F Paul Couture (@FPaulCouture1) February 25, 2022

The gulf between the intelligence level of those who work in the current administration and those who worked in the last one is staggering. — 🇺🇦 Michael (@Merv515) February 24, 2022

Others questioned it being brought up during a press briefing following President Biden’s latest statement on Ukraine and Vladimir Putin.

I’m not trying to ambush you, I’m just going to use my press time during a world crisis to act like we are back in H.S. and tell you what Teddy said about you at the lunch table. God help us! — Edward T Novak (@Edwardtnovak2) February 25, 2022

Oh for god sake…these “reporters” aren’t serious.

What is this… “gossip at the third grade lunch table”? — Gazpacho justice served cold (@SomeAnneEnergy) February 24, 2022

Besides trying to be funny (and failing), in his rambling speech to CPAC, Cruz also railed against big tech, big government and “the woke mob.” He said Americans had to resist attempts to subjugate them: “I want an unruly, uncontrollable, American, we the people.”

In unrelated Psaki news, it’s been reported that she’s being courted by several news networks. Psaki is planning to leave her role at the White House later this year. The New York Post yesterday said she is being considered as a potential replacement for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. Maddow vacated her regular 9pm ET slot to pursue other projects.