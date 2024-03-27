Jesse James Pattison gets tickled, Kristen Stewart gets tipsy & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Image Credits: ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show,’ HBO (left) | ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ MTV (center) | Chappell Roan, NPR (right)

What To Watch

Tig Notaro: Hello Again — Now Available (Prime Video): One of the best in the biz, Tig Notaro returns with a new hourlong comedy special—and this one happens to be directed by her wife!

Culture Catch-Up

HOLD UP: Is it the end of the road for Euphoria? Not long after HBO announced season three was happening, the new episodes were reportedly “delayed indefinitely.” Given the ever-increasing star power of the cast—including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer—we’re starting to wonder if there’s a chance it’ll happen at all! [Vulture]

CURTAIN RASIER: The hottest ticket Off-Broadway is Cole Escola‘s brilliantly absurd Oh, Mary!—about the not-so-secret (and not exactly true) passions of President Lincoln’s First Lady—and we got to play a little dress up with Escola and their co-star Conrad Ricamora. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FIVE-ALARM: Is it hot in here, or is it just hunky 9-1-1 actors Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark teasing a relationship between their firefighter bestie characters Buck and Eddie this season? [Read all about it on INTO]

QUEENS OF COMEDY: Lawrence Cheney hosts the all-star live stand-up series House Of Laughs coming to WOW Presents Plus on April 2, featuring hilarious queens like Kelly Mantle and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, some of the biggest names in queer comedy like Joel Kim Booster and Cameron Esposito, and a few Snatch Game surprises, from Joan Rivers (a.k.a. Jimbo) to Jennifer Coolidge (a.k.a Jaymes Mansfield).

OPRAH’S ODE: At the recent GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in LA, queen mother Oprah received the special Vanguard Award, and gave a moving speech in tribute to her brother, Jeffrey Lee, who was gay and passed away from AIDS 35 years ago, when he was just 29. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

OUT OF THE BOX: From Barbie Girl to Warhol Superstar, Hari Nef has signed on to play iconic Andy Warhol collaborator Candy Darling in a new biopic directed by Zackary Drucker and executive produced by John Cameron Mitchell [Variety]

DISCO’S NOT DEAD: The glamorous, Grammy-nominated musician Kossisko invites us all to the SLAYERZ BALL, their new album dropping June 7, and they’ve got a groovy new single called “Talk To Me” new single to lead us all out to the dance floor:

STEAMY STREAMER: Spanish actor Jaime Lorente has been keeping his gay fans fed with sizzling roles on global hits like Money Heist and Elite, but he cranks it up a notch on his new Netflix drama Iron Reign, playing a man who’s married to the mob—but has a secret gay fling on the side. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THOUGHTS & PRAYERS: Ever since he gave Satan a lap-dance, Lil Nas X has been Public Enemy #1 for certain conservative Christians, but he’s just the latest in a long line of artists to dabble at the intersection of Blackness, queerness, and Christianity. [Read all about it on INTO]

SONIC SUPERNOVA: Queer pop princess Chappell Roan has announced the dawn of a new era with single “Good Luck, Babe!” out April 5, but she’s still winning over fans with her last album, especially after tearing it up at the NPR offices with a barn-burning Tiny Desk Concert.

RETURNING THE FAVOR: The recent gay cult fave A Simple Favor is getting a long-rumored sequel with director Paul Feig and stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively (and those power suits!) all returning for an Italian wedding-set sequel. Andrew Rannells will be back, too, and queer actor Kelly McCormack has joined the cast, with production starting this spring. [Deadline]

MY HORNS ARE UP HERE: In last week’s ridiculous “Bathroom Hunties” challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pit Crew member Jesse James Pattison captured fans’ attention while being tickle-tortured in little more than red undies and some Devil horns. Suffice it to say, he’s tickled by all the love.

The Final Hump

One of the greatest recurring segments in late-night TV, Seth Meyers’ Day-Drinking series has been host to some serious legends, from Rihanna to Kelly Clarkson, letting their guard down and getting straight up tipsy. In the latest, fresh off her sapphic thrill ride Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen Stewart joins Meyers for some boozing at NYC gay sports bar, Boxers. As per usual, the entire thing is a blast, but some highlights include queer heartthrob Stewart giving the TV host a lesbian makeover and the under-the-influence actress having to deliver dramatic line readings to some absurd moments, like coming out to her parents… as a puppeteer. We feel hungover just watching it, but we can’t recommend it enough.