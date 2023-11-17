Jesse Watters’ hissy fit over a “gay nutcracker” is almost as pathetic as that time he thirsted over Trump’s mugshot

We are approaching the holiday season, which means it’s time for conservatives to drum up their annual Christmas culture wars!

The festive fun got started Thursday on Fox News, when host Jesse Watters announced they sent one of their producers to Target, where they uncovered one of the troubling items available on the retail giant’s shelves.

A gay nutcracker!

Dun, dun, dun!

Fox News does deep-dive investigative report, discovers Target is selling gay nutcracker and Black, disabled Santa. Prepare for far-right Republican outrage. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/Ic6kDCowEG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 17, 2023

It wouldn’t be the holidays without raging against the trivial https://t.co/yQ44KkCAWf — Craig Tucker (@CraigMTucker) November 17, 2023

For expert analysis, Watters turned to Riley Gaines, the ex-college swimmer who peaked at age 20 and then pivoted into being an ardent anti-trans troll.

The 23-year-old railed against Target, and claimed the majority of Americans couldn’t fathom the idea of a gay nutcracker… never mind a Black disabled Santa.

“You have to ask yourself, why do they keep pushing this?” she complained. “Who are they trying to appeal to?”

“Despite what the media portrays or how politicians are voting, this doesn’t represent the overwhelming majority of how this country, really how the world, feels on this issue. I think the majority of people, parents especially, they can acknowledge that gay nutcracker, Black disabled Santa, has gone way too far.”

“I think the majority of people… they can acknowledge that Gay Nutcracker and Black Disabled Santa has gone way too far” pic.twitter.com/XmUMuZ8Toe — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2023

This is a giant waste of time, of course, but we would expect nothing less from the man who thirsted over Trump’s mug shot.

On social media, the sane among us pointed out the sheer absurdity of Gaines’ gripes.

Right-wingers railing against Target for selling a gay-friendly nutcracker is ridiculous for many reasons, mainly because it’s probably the gayest Christmas play of all (more on that later).

But first, let’s start with the basics: the gay nutcracker isn’t even new! Target released the inclusive holiday item in 2021.

The nutcracker in question, which is both a person of color and carries the Progress Flag, instantly went viral when it was first released two years ago.

Unsurprisingly, conservatives are a little behind the times.

Word spread so quickly, Pride nutcrackers started becoming sold out across the country.

Target has a gay nutcracker this year & Twitter is going wild for it



It’s not surprising the Pride nutcracker is a big hit: the “pink dollar” is worth an estimated $917 billion annually to businesses. That’s why Target and other major retail chains sell LGBTQ+-inclusive products. It’s good business practice!

Despite selling LGBTQ+ products for literally years, Target was one of many companies that experienced right-wing backlash over its Pride merchandise in June. Stores in at least five states received bomb threats.

While the retail chain removed some Pride items from its shelves last Pride, the gay nutcracker appears to be on sale this holiday season.

That’s good news, because there might not be a more appropriate holiday product than a nutcracker decked out in rainbow colors.

Why?

The beloved Nutcracker composer… was gay!

It’s true: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was a gay man who wrote intimately about his attraction to men. The brilliant composer engaged in homosexual relationships with dozens of men in his life, and as LGBTQ Nation notes, wrote about his actions in real time.

But Tchaikovsky’s writings were buried under state censors for a century. Russia has erased queerness from its history since before the Soviet Union, due to long-standing homophobia.

While Tchaikovsky’s cause of death is unclear, he allegedly swallowed poison to avoid being outed.

That’s a tragic story, and makes the faux outrage over Target’s gay nutcracker even more repugnant.

Conservatives sure know how to get into the holiday spirit, huh?