Jesse Watters touts “unblemished record of heterosexuality” before thirsting over Trump’s mugshot

Fox News host Jesse Watters would like everybody to know he’s definitely not gay.

He would also like to gush over Donald Trump‘s scowling mugshot.

Can’t a man have his cake and eat it too?!

On Friday, Watters was discussing Trump’s fourth arrest and first mugshot, which was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The irritating talking head then proceeded to give the disgraced ex-president a verbal tongue bath.

“I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good and he looks hard,” said Watters.

🤮

Watters: I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good and he looks hard. pic.twitter.com/jlNQ2YyZXM — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

Over the last few days, scores of think pieces have been written about Trump’s mugshot, and how it serves as a Rorschach test of sorts. His opponents see a petulant criminal, while his cult-like supporters see a wrongly persecuted hero.

But Watters? He sees a good-looking and “hard” man… whatever that means.

i'm not gay sir i just have a slightly blemished record of heterosexuality https://t.co/AszLcZrhit — matt (@mattxiv) August 26, 2023

…..are straight white men okay? https://t.co/fHfD8hOZr4 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 25, 2023

Well I was wrong. I said it was impossible for Jesse Watters to say something funny. https://t.co/HsXlZXVuGE — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 25, 2023

Not the first straight guy to bring up his unblemished record of heterosexuality just as he blemishes all over that record. https://t.co/5t7U6ryqJc — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 25, 2023

In the interest of fairness, we will point out that Watters appears to be paraphrasing George Costanza, who also touts his unblemished record of heterosexuality during an episode of Seinfeld. But that doesn’t change the fact this is a very weird thing to say!

How can somebody’s face look “hard?” And do we really want to know?

Me every time my boys post a pic on the gram https://t.co/it8eyWRSQF — Rascal Chestnut (@DufeBag) August 26, 2023

Only a milquetoast MF like Jesse Watters would think Trump looks hard in his mugshot. https://t.co/bCqW4UPKz5 — ? Derrick ?? ? ?#BLM ?? ???? (@Spawn_03) August 26, 2023

Imagine gushing on live TV about how hot you find Donald Trump but wanting to make sure no one thinks you’re gay bc, you know, *that’s* embarrassing. https://t.co/zupiuXmrvC — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) August 25, 2023

Straight guys have the worst taste in men. https://t.co/Gl9EdWFMrf — Gayer Than Thou ???? (@Gayer_Than_Thou) August 25, 2023

I say this with an unblemished record of being queer af: Men who talk about other men being hard are ? gay or bi. https://t.co/08Xzkmb8QL — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 26, 2023

Watters’ weird kink for scowling and indicted elderly men aside, it is debatable whether his “record of heterosexuality” is as pristine as he claims. After all, this is a man who once flattened a female co-worker’s tires so she would be forced to take a ride home with him.

So manly; so masculine; and not at all predatory!

Jesse Watters has an actual record of stalking & sexually harassing his female coworkers @JesseBWatters https://t.co/RnyjxGW5pM — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) ?????? (@taradublinrocks) August 26, 2023

Unblemished? The dude let the air out of the tires of a 25 y/o co-worker's car to coerce her to accepting a ride home. https://t.co/ym4lT5NHcB — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) August 25, 2023

Sorry, but the married guy who flattened his assistant’s tire so he could flirt with her doesn’t get to claim he has an “unblemished record of heterosexuality” https://t.co/y4yNN2JvtT — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 25, 2023

We also don’t feel bad about shaming Watters, who has a gross and anti-gay track record. One of his most homophobic “bits” involved him harassing Gay Pride parade goers in San Francisco with a litany of unfunny jokes.

MAGA heads’ unfailing loyalty to Trump often veers into homoeroticism, with his followers (and doctors) cooing over his supposed toughness and masculinity.

And there’s nothing tougher than an ex-president getting arrested for his alleged attempt to overthrow an election!

The whole idea makes Watters; oh, we mean Trump’s face, hard.

Sure, Jan…

Fellas say “im not gay but” and then follow it up with the most homosexual thing said by any man https://t.co/7Ko79xUayX — Imao ???? (@csgofanburton) August 26, 2023

It’s a twisted existence these people occupy https://t.co/4ieWIVH6V9 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) August 25, 2023

Anyone who claims an "unblemished record of heterosexuality" usually doesn't have one. #JustSayin https://t.co/Osh6uiqQzW — ? ?ames ??????? ?tiffler ? (@Lyve_Wire) August 26, 2023

Cults are so weird https://t.co/GCBj8SYMTq — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) August 26, 2023